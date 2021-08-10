Way-Too-Early Predictions for Pending NHL Free Agents in 2022

0 of 10

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

It's been nearly two weeks since the NHL's free-agent market opened July 28. Almost all of the top unrestricted free agents signed.

With the talent pool nearly drained, this is a good opportunity to look toward next summer's crop of potential UFA standouts.

Long-established superstars such as Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron could become available next July. So could younger stars in their prime such as Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Some of these players could sign with the highest bidder on the open market. Others could re-sign well before their UFA eligibility date.

Here are our way-too-early predictions for the top talent in the 2022 free-agent class. Feel free to sound off in the comments section.