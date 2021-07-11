7 NHL Stars Who Should Be on Trade Watch This Offseason

0 of 7

Scott Audette/Getty Images

The NHL playoffs may be over, but the business of hockey continues. There will be an increase in player movement as all 32 teams resume the ability to make trades.

Franchises flush with salary-cap space will seek deals to improve their rosters. Cap-strapped clubs will attempt to shed salary.

Such moves can sometimes involve notable NHL stars in their prime. The most recent occurred in the summer of 2018 when the Calgary Flames shipped Dougie Hamilton to the Carolina Hurricanes, and Ryan O'Reilly was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to the St. Louis Blues.

Several factors can contribute to trading a star. In Hamilton's case, the Flames wanted to make changes following a disappointing season. O'Reilly's unhappiness with the constant losing in Buffalo led to his move to St. Louis and Stanley Cup glory with the Blues.

Hamilton could soon find himself on the move again along with several other stars. We'll examine why they should be prepared for trades this summer. Feel free to weigh in with your views in the comments section.