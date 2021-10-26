NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Andre Dillard and More

1 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Watson understandably headlines the trade buzz.

He is, on paper, a 26-year-old franchise quarterback capable of changing a team's outlook for the next five-plus years and has a long string of pro accomplishments already, including three Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in passing in 2020.

That said, Watson's playing future remains up in the air. That hasn't stopped teams from calling the Houston Texans about a trade though, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that multiple teams still have an interest, highlighted by the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Miami has been speculated as a possible landing spot for a long time despite the 2020 first-round investment in Tua Tagovailoa. He's underwhelmed, but remains an attractive trade chip for a team like Houston as it trades away a player of Watson's caliber. Carolina has already made several major win-now moves, such as the trade for Stephon Gilmore, but continues to get middling play from Sam Darnold under center.

Thanks to a no-trade clause, Watson has the ultimate say in whether a trade happens before the deadline. But it seems clear his time in Houston is up, so if an interested party that Watson approves of gives the Texans a package they like, he could indeed be on the move before the deadline.