NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Andre Dillard and More

NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Deshaun Watson, Andre Dillard and MoreOctober 26, 2021
It's hard to envision a 2021 NFL trade deadline that doesn't meet lofty hype.
This year has been an eyebrow-raising one for NFL trades and started way back in January with that mega-deal between Detroit and the Los Angeles Rams, highlighted by Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.
In more recent months, big names like Zach Ertz, CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore have featured in major trades. And each of those featured a contender trying to load up at problematic areas, with rebuilders working hard to obtain assets for the future.
Rest assured there's more of that theme on the way. Headlined by the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston, the buzz surrounding the trade block only continues to amplify the closer it gets.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Watson understandably headlines the trade buzz.
He is, on paper, a 26-year-old franchise quarterback capable of changing a team's outlook for the next five-plus years and has a long string of pro accomplishments already, including three Pro Bowls and leading the NFL in passing in 2020.
That said, Watson's playing future remains up in the air. That hasn't stopped teams from calling the Houston Texans about a trade though, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting that multiple teams still have an interest, highlighted by the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.
Miami has been speculated as a possible landing spot for a long time despite the 2020 first-round investment in Tua Tagovailoa. He's underwhelmed, but remains an attractive trade chip for a team like Houston as it trades away a player of Watson's caliber. Carolina has already made several major win-now moves, such as the trade for Stephon Gilmore, but continues to get middling play from Sam Darnold under center.
Thanks to a no-trade clause, Watson has the ultimate say in whether a trade happens before the deadline. But it seems clear his time in Houston is up, so if an interested party that Watson approves of gives the Texans a package they like, he could indeed be on the move before the deadline.
Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
Andre Dillard is quietly one of the most intriguing offensive line stories in the NFL.
Dillard was the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2019 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and tabbed as the left tackle of the future. But he only started four games as a rookie, then missed all of last season due to a biceps injury.
Fast forward to now, Dillard is a backup taking practice reps at a guard spot due to a strong showing from seventh-round product Jordan Mailata at left tackle.
In an understandable development given the situation and Dillard's upside, Rapoport reported other teams have interest in a possible move for him.
The Eagles likely won't make trade talks easy though, as Dillard is still 25 and can be a long-term solution for the line, even if it isn't at left tackle. But another team in need could start him at the spot right away, so it should be interesting to see if desperation forces a move.
Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals
When the Arizona Cardinals made Andy Isabella a second-round pick in 2019, he seemed like a clear-cut, long-term piece of the offense for the future.
But things change fast in the NFL.
Isabella has been active in just two games over his team's 7-0 start this year. Arizona has given the bulk of the work at the position to DeAndre Hopkins, free-agent addition A.J. Green and second-round rookie Rondale Moore.
It's not as if Isabella hasn't shown flashes over his first three seasons, as he's caught 30 passes for 413 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. But circumstances, including free agents and Moore coming along possibly quicker than expected have shoved him aside.
Per Rapoport, teams saw the proverbial writing on the wall and were calling the Cardinals about Isabella this summer. That's sure to continue now that the hunch has proven true given his limited playing time but big upside.