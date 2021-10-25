Exclusive: Rey Mysterio on Returning to WWE Raw, Working with Dominik and More

3 of 6

If Rey and Dominik can't get back on the same page as a team, it will be more a matter of when, rather than if, they do battle with each other in order to settle their score.

Their goal was always to team up and capture gold together, and now they've done that, they're looking for what more they can accomplish as a unit.

Chasing the Raw Tag Team Championships would be a much easier option for Rey than having to face off with his own flesh and blood.

"We talked about a lot of wrestling as a team before he even stepped in a ring," he said. "It was something that we envisioned. 'Imagine the day that we get to wrestle together, and imagine the day that we get to face each other.' As his career took off, that match that we dreamed about wrestling together happened so fast, in the blink of an eye after his debut against Seth Rollins. Seeing the growth within my son and seeing how attached I've been to him, and I know eventually I have to let him go and have him grow on his own, but it would be very, very hard for me to face him one-on-one."

Interestingly, Dominik noted in a recent interview on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast that he believes the ultimate goal with this storyline is for Rey to pass down the famed mask as well as the Rey Mysterio name, a lot like his uncle did with him at the onset of his own career nearly 30 years ago.

"I think he's already established his own identity as Dom Mysterio," Rey said. "There was a lot expected from the WWE Universe on what he could bring to the table, but slowly but surely, I think he has been holding his own. You have to work for things in life and that was the perfect example, especially in this industry, that it cost me a lot to be able to carry the name Rey Mysterio Jr. and it happened.

"Once that happened, it was just a life transformation for me. I felt like everything was just going my way. My career just grew. With Dom, I think eventually there will be the day that I'll be able to pass on the torch, pass on the legacy of the mask and hope—whether he accepts it or not—the hard work that he's shown and keeps showing will eventually pay off and that it will turn into me passing the mask onto my son."