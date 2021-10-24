How the Chicago Bears Can Save the Justin Fields Era

1 of 4

Obviously, trading top receiver Allen Robinson isn't likely to help Fields or the Bears in 2021. In fact, it could make the second half of the season even more painful for both team and quarterback. But there's a strong chance the franchise-tagged 28-year-old gets away this offseason anyway, and next week's trade deadline could present an opportunity for the Bears to get something substantial in return for him.

While Robinson's production (he has just 23 catches and one touchdown) hasn't lived up to his $17.9 million salary this season, a contender like Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints could figure he has the talent and experience to put them over the top.

That doesn't mean the Bears should give Robinson up for just anything, though. There's still an outside chance he returns to the team in 2022 and beyond, and they'd have a shot at landing a compensatory draft pick should he walk. Those realities have to be weighed against what Chicago can get in return. It won't be a first-round pick, but it probably has to be a second- or third-rounder.

That would help a lot considering that they already lack first- and fourth-round picks next year as a result of the trade up for Fields in the 2021 draft.