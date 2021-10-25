How the Chiefs Can Get Patrick Mahomes Back on MVP Track

0 of 5

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The season-long woes for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued during his team's 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Kansas City fell to 3-4, and Mahomes posted a 20-of-35 line with 206 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with one interception.

His teammates laughed during a film session at a horrendous interception he threw the week prior. But it's no laughing matter now. Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions in seven games, more than the six he threw last year over 15 games and the five he threw over 14 games in 2019.

Those nine picks not only tie for the most in the NFL, but he's also thrown one in six straight games, a career worst. Even a casual observer can see it isn't all bad luck, though some of it is.

What isn't left up to chance is what the Chiefs can control around Mahomes, which could help him get back to playing at an MVP level.