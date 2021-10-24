NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy PerformancesOctober 24, 2021
NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances
Week 7 is underway, and the NFL playoff picture continues to come into focus. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, had a big statement win over the Baltimore Ravens, claiming the top spot in the AFC North in blowout fashion.
The Tennessee Titans dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in their own statement victory.
The playoff race is also heating up in fantasy, where many managers are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.
Week 7 Results, Top Fantasy Performers
Cleveland Browns 17, Denver Broncos 14
D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns: 146 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards, 1 TD (24.8 fantasy points)
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 68 yards (11.8 fantasy points)
Tennessee Titans 27, Kansas City Chiefs 3
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans: 270 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 rushing yards 1 rushing TD (20.4 fantasy points)
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: 8 receptions, 133 yards, 1 TD (27.3 fantasy points)
Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 17
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 8 receptions, 201 yards, 1 TD (34.1 fantasy points)
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals: 3 receptions, 91 yards, 2 TDs (24.10 fantasy points)
New York Giants 25, Carolina Panthers 3
Devontae Booker, RB, New York Giants: 51 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 1 TD (14.6 fantasy points)
Dante Pettis, WR, New York Giants: 5 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD, 16 passing yards (15.54 fantasy points)
Atlanta Falcons 30, Miami Dolphins 28
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: 336 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 fumble (18.44 fantasy points)
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 164 yards (23.4 fantasy points)
Green Bay Packers 24, Washington Football Team 10
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 274 passing yards, 3 TDs, 17 rushing yards (24.66 fantasy points)
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 6 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD
New England Patriots 54, New York Jets 13
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots: 106 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards (25.3 fantasy points)
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots: 307 passing yards, 2 TD, 19 rushing yards (22.18 fantasy points)
D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns
On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt—who is on injured reserve. The Browns put the offense on the back of third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson, and Johnson delivered in a big way.
Johnson made his first career start against the Denver Broncos and finished with 146 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards and a touchdown. It was a big reward for a Browns team that had complete trust in a relative unknown.
"I have a ton of faith in D'Ernest," head coach Kevin Stefanski said, per Anthony Poisal pf the team's official website. "When he puts his foot in the ground, he can really accelerate."
Chubb (calf) should have a chance to return in Week 8, but Hunt is out for at least another two games. This should make Johnson at least a reasonable flex option for the next few games.
While Johnson was heavily claimed this week, it's worth checking the waiver wire for him. He's rostered in 72 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
Managers have gotten used to seeing Derrick Henry rack up fantasy points as the centerpiece of Tennessee's offense. However, wideout A.J. Brown was arguably the star of the show against Kansas City.
Henry was still very productive, finishing with 102 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs, though, had no answer for Brown and the Titans passing game.
Brown caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He's now had back-to-back strong fantasy performances—he caught seven for 91 in Week 6—after a relatively slow start to the season. Brown had just seven receptions, 92 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks, suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3, and was inactive for Week 4.
In Week 5, Brown had only three receptions for 38 yards.
However, it looks like Brown and quarterback Ryan Tannehill have found the chemistry that they showcased early and often in 2020. Brown is back to being a must-start. Quarterbacks like Tannehill will continue to be strong plays against a Chiefs defense that came into the week allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Plenty of Bengals players starred in fantasy this week. Quarterback Joe Burrow passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns, running back Samaje Perine compiled 74 scrimmage yards and a touchdown, while tight end C.J. Uzomah caught three passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase was dominant, however, and he continues to prove that he was a sound pick by the Bengals at fifth overall.
Chase had 201 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday. This brings his total to 754 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. There is no reason to sit Chase in any format moving forward.
The flip side of the equation is that the Ravens might not be the daunting fantasy matchup against receivers that they had appeared to be. Baltimore came into the week allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Baltimore's defense played well against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but it allowed Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. to rack up six catches, 89 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago.
The Ravens will be on bye next week but face Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
*Fantasy scoring and points allowed from FantasyPros.