NFL Scores Week 7: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Week 7 is underway, and the NFL playoff picture continues to come into focus. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, had a big statement win over the Baltimore Ravens, claiming the top spot in the AFC North in blowout fashion.

The Tennessee Titans dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in their own statement victory.

The playoff race is also heating up in fantasy, where many managers are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon window and Sunday Night Football.