NFL Free Agents Who Can Help Fuel Playoff Runs in 2021

There are teams out there that feature a strong enough defense to make a serious playoff run but are being held back by their quarterback situations.

Cam Newton offers hope for one of these slumping offenses. The 2015 league MVP is currently the top available signal-caller after his release by the Patriots.

Newton was a high-end starter as recently as 2018, when he completed 67.9 percent of his passing attempts for nearly 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns. He dealt with injuries in 2019—his final season with the Panthers—and didn't fare well in his lone campaign with New England, but the 32-year-old could still produce in the right system.

The Browns and their run-heavy offense are a viable landing spot for Newton. The team leads the league in rushing offense and could become even more dangerous by deploying a quarterback who has 5,398 career rushing yards and 70 rushing touchdowns.

Browns starter Baker Mayfield missed Thursday's matchup with the Broncos because of a torn labrum and tuberosity fracture in his left shoulder.

Mayfield is targeting an Oct. 31 return to face the rival Steelers, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, but may not be at full strength in time for the Week 8 contest:

"If I am not able to ... be 100 percent, that is where I would be out. I have to make that decision. Only I know how my body feels. If anyone questions whether I'm hindering the team and going out there injured, that's just not right. It's my decision. I get to say whether I am able to play or not, and that's just how it is."

Cleveland was already one of this season's most disappointing franchises even before Mayfield's injury, ranking near the bottom of the league in passing offense while getting off to a tepid 4-3 start.

The team still has postseason aspirations but may find it difficult with its No. 1 quarterback performing poorly prior to getting hurt. The Browns beat a sputtering Denver squad with Case Keenum, but the backup was hardly impressive in his first start, going 21-of-33 for 199 yards and a touchdown.

If Cleveland secures a higher-end backup like Newton, it could feel more comfortable giving Mayfield extra time to recover. Newton also makes for a strong insurance policy in case Mayfield misses a significant chunk of time with future injuries.