Week 8 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

Fantasy managers loaded up on Week 7 streamers with six teams idle. Now, they can swap out those players for some of Sunday's breakout performers. "Bye-mageddon" is over.

Going into Week 8, keep an eye on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report. They may rely on a rookie ball-carrier to handle the majority load in a favorable matchup for the ground attack. Managers in point-per-reception leagues will have an alternative running back option who carved out a role for himself Sunday.

Over the past few weeks, a tight end has made the most of his expanded role, and somehow, he's widely available. The veteran pass-catcher will have another week to post solid fantasy numbers.

After five weeks on injured reserve, a rookie wide receiver has already built a rapport with his star quarterback. Despite an upcoming bye week, he's a top waiver-wire option.

Let's take a look at potential breakout players and top pickups for Week 8. All of the selections are rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.