Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The further the NFL probes into the 2021 NFL season, the smaller the margin for error gets for fantasy football managers.

There are bye weeks to navigate and injury absences to cover, leads to protect or deficits to make up.

Guessing right or wrong now could have major implications for your league's playoff race. So, you must make every effort to maximize now to avoid any regrets over the one that got away later.

We're here to make that happen with top-10 PPR rankings at the three marquee positions and a larger flex ranking for Week 7.