Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPROctober 23, 2021
The further the NFL probes into the 2021 NFL season, the smaller the margin for error gets for fantasy football managers.
There are bye weeks to navigate and injury absences to cover, leads to protect or deficits to make up.
Guessing right or wrong now could have major implications for your league's playoff race. So, you must make every effort to maximize now to avoid any regrets over the one that got away later.
We're here to make that happen with top-10 PPR rankings at the three marquee positions and a larger flex ranking for Week 7.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TEN)
2. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
4. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. WAS)
5. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)
6. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LV)
7. Tom Brady, TB (vs. CHI)
8. Matt Ryan, ATL (at MIA)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
10. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. KC)
Before Matthew Stafford heads into Sunday's revenge game with the Detroit Lions, can we pause to spotlight how fruitful his move to L.A. has been?
He has been a fantasy asset before, but he has never been this dominant. His 69.5 completion percentage would easily be a new personal best. His 16-game pace includes 43 touchdowns (which would be a career-high), 11 interceptions and 4,901 yards (which would be third-highest of his career and his most since 2012).
Speaking of resurgences, has anyone watched what Matt Ryan is doing down in Atlanta? Maybe you tuned out after his 164-yard, zero-score dud in the opener, but since that outing, he has thrown for 1,168 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions over four games. With Kyle Pitts breaking out and Calvin Ridley returning, all arrows point toward Ryan keeping his heater going.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA)
3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS)
4. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. DET)
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at SF)
6. D'Andre Swift, DET (at LAR)
7. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
8. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at MIA)
9. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CHI)
10. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)
Derrick Henry is a cheat code come to life. He's Bo Jackson from Tecmo Super Bowl, Michael Vick on Madden 2004 and Jon Dowd on MVP Baseball 2005 (look him up).
It feels like forever ago that Henry was being held to 58 rushing yards in Tennessee's season opener. He hasn't rushed for fewer than 113 yards since, and his average output over this five-game stretch is 145.0 rushing yards, 2.6 receptions for 23.8 yards and two touchdowns. Madness.
Down in Atlanta, Cordarrelle Patterson keeps making waves as one of the best pass-catching backs in the business.
The former receiver has 29 targets over just his last four games, which he turned into 23 receptions for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a team-high 14 carries in Atlanta's last game, so his fantasy stock could still be climbing.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. WAS)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DET)
3. Tyreek Hill, KC (at TEN)
4. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at MIA)
5. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. IND)
6. DJ Moore, CAR (at NYG)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. HOU)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
9. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at GB)
10. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NO)
Davante Adams leads all receivers with 111.3 yards per game. That surprises no one. The two other players averaging better than 100 receiving yards per game are: Deebo Samuel (109.6) and Cooper Kupp (108.8). That surprises just about everyone—including those in San Francisco and L.A.
The 49ers' aerial attack is rather forgettable regardless of if Jimmy Garoppolo or rookie Trey Lance is quarterbacking it, but Samuel has found a way to monopolize the production in it. He has 12 more receptions and 321 receiving yards more than any of his teammates, and he's the only 49er with multiple receiving touchdowns (three).
While the Rams have more hands in the passing-game cookie jar, Kupp has the same kind of statistical dominance over his teammates. He's up 17 receptions and 300 receiving yards on his closest teammate, and his seven touchdown catches are more than twice as many as anyone else on the team.
Flex
Top 40
1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. KC)
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at SEA)
3. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. WAS)
4. Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. WAS)
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. DET)
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at TEN)
7. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (vs. DET)
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at SF)
9. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at TEN)
10. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at MIA)
11. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. IND)
12. DJ Moore, WR, CAR (at NYG)
13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. HOU)
14. D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at LAR)
15. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at BAL)
16. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at BAL)
17. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at GB)
18. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. NO)
19. Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (at ARI)
20. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (at MIA)
21. Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. CHI)
22. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at NYG)
23. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. PHI)
24. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
25. Darrel Williams, RB, KC (at TEN)
26. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
27. Antonio Brown, WR, TB (vs. CHI)
28. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. DET)
29. Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. PHI)
30. A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. KC)
31. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CIN)
32. Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (vs. CIN)
33. Devontae Booker, RB, NYG (vs. CAR)
34. Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (vs. HOU)
35. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at LV)
36. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. IND)
37. Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. KC)
38. James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. HOU)
39. Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at GB)
40. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. ATL)