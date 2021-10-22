Tyreek Hill, Antonio Gibson NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 7

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have their two top targets available for their Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce missed some practice time throughout the week, but the prognosis on both players was positive on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kelce is off the injury report after he dealt with a neck injury this week. Hill is still listed as questionable with a quad injury, but he is "likely to play."

That news should come as a relief to most fantasy players struggling to navigate the long injury list and the six-team bye that Week 7 comes with.

There could be a bit more concern regarding Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson. He is listed as questionable, but he has been dealing with a shin injury for a few weeks. While he may play, Gibson might not be an ideal fantasy starter because of his injury and matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Below is a look at all of the significant injury news that could affect your fantasy football teams ahead of Week 7.

Tyreek Hill Expected To Play

Despite being listed as questionable, Hill is expected to play on Sunday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that Hill "should be fine" unless his status changes in the next 48 hours, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Hill brought in 16 catches in the last two weeks versus the Buffalo Bills and Washington. He had 11 receptions in Week 4's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Hill is on the field Sunday, he is a must-start player, as he always is, because of the high volume of targets he receives from Patrick Mahomes.

Hill has played well in his career against the Titans. He had 11 receptions for 157 yards and a score in Week 10 of the 2019 campaign. He also produced a pair of touchdowns against the Titans in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

Tennessee is coming off a 353-yard concession against Josh Allen on Monday night. The Titans allowed over 400 total yards in each of their last two games.

That is a promising sign for Hill and Kelce, who are Kansas City's top two receivers by a long mile. Hill leads the team with 46 receptions and 592 yards. Kelce is second to him in both categories.

Tennessee's rushing defense held four of its last five opponents below 100 rushing yards, so Kansas City should look to hurt the Titans through the air and hold off on feeding Darrel Williams a heavy load of carries.

Antonio Gibson Listed As Questionable

Gibson is not an automatic fantasy football starter if he is on the field on Sunday.

Gibson was affected by his shin injury in Week 6's loss to Kansas City. He managed 44 rushing yards on 10 carries.

In Week 7, Washington faces a tough Green Bay defense that held three of its last four opponents under 300 total yards.

There is also the potential for a backfield split between Gibson and J.D. McKissic to not put a heavy load on Gibson while he works back to full health.

McKissic earned eight carries in the loss to the Chiefs. He is also a better asset in the passing game. He had eight receptions on 10 targets last week.

Gibson is a strong fantasy option when he is fully healthy, but he may be better served playing against the Denver Broncos in Week 8 than pushing things against the Packers in a game Washington will likely lose.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.