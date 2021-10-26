2022 NFL Free Agents Who Are Earning Huge Contracts This Season

0 of 8

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Last offseason, NFL teams had to spend wisely because the salary cap was depressed by COVID-19-related revenue losses. In 2022, the cap ceiling could increase by about $25.7 million, which is good news for impending free agents.

Teams flushed with cap space will have an opportunity to fill holes at premium positions like tackle and edge-rusher if top-level players hit the open market as opposed to re-signing with their clubs. Regardless, big-name veterans may be in line for massive paydays next year.

Nearly halfway through the season, let's take a look at who's primed to break the bank, reset the market or become a top-10 earner at their respective positions in 2022.

Based on production over the last few years and contributions through the first seven weeks of the 2021 campaign, we've projected the salaries and potential suitors for the top players in the 2022 free-agent class.

We'll assume teams will have interest in re-signing these high-level playmakers, so each selection is linked to a new club for a full picture of the buyer's market.