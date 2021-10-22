Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat ProjectionsOctober 22, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
What do you get when you add an overpowered offensive weapon and a statistically exploitable defense?
The perfect conditions for a monster fantasy football performance.
Elite players can produce against even the stingiest defenses. The most generous ones can turn weekly streamers into no-doubt starters or players on the waiver wire into players atop the weekly scoring leaders.
When top-shelf talent meets top-notch matchup, though, that's when numbers can get really wild.
How wild, you ask? Great question. After laying out our top-10 rankings for Week 7 at the three marquee positions, we'll spotlight our favorite matchup of the bunch and break out the crystal ball to predict that player's fantasy output.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TEN)
2. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
4. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. WAS)
5. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)
6. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LV)
7. Tom Brady, TB (vs. CHI)
8. Matt Ryan, ATL (at MIA)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
10. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. KC)
Matchup We Love: Aaron Rodgers vs. Washington Football Team
What can Rodgers do for you, anonymous fantasy manager?
Normally, the answer is deliver decent production, but his numbers can fluctuate based on the matchup and game script. He has thrown for 344 yards in one game and four touchdowns in another. However, he has also finished with fewer than 200 passing yards twice, including a disastrous season-opener in which he completed just 53.6 percent of his passes and never found the end zone.
Still, the good Rodgers is a great fantasy option, and the stars are aligning for him to put on a show. Washington is dead last in passing yards and tied for last in passing touchdowns allowed. Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston both threw four touchdown passes against this team. Rodgers has a chance to put several season-highs on the stat sheet.
Projection: 27-of-36 for 323 passing yards and three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 10
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA)
3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS)
4. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (vs. DET)
5. Jonathan Tayor, IND (at SF)
6. D'Andre Swift, DET (at LAR)
7. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
8. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CHI)
9. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)
10. Darrel Williams, KC (at TEN)
Matchup We Love: Alvin Kamara at Seattle Seahawks
It took Kamara a second to get going this year, but he has set a season-high in scrimmage yards each of his last three times out.
His current best is 122, tallied in Week 5 against Washington. That contest also featured his first rushing touchdown of the campaign and his first multi-score performance.
He might bury that number against Seattle, which is giving up the third-most rushing yards per game. This defense has also been exploited through the air, as Najee Harris just became the fifth running back with at least six receptions for 45 yards against the Seahawks. Kamara should be a lock for No. 6, and it's not outside the realm of possibilities that he sets season-highs in both rushing and receiving yards this weekend.
Projection: 20 carries for 127 yards, five receptions for 63 yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. WAS)
2. Tyreek Hill, KC (at TEN)
3. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DET)
4. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at MIA)
5. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. IND)
6. DJ Moore, CAR (at NYG)
7. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. HOU)
8. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
9. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at GB)
10. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NO)
Matchup We Love: Tyreek Hill at Tennessee Titans
Before digging into the matchup, let's note this assumes Hill can actually take advantage of it. That isn't a given, as he has yet to practice this week due to the quad injury that limited his workload against Washington.
Assuming he gets the green light in time, though, it could be off to the races for Kansas City's speedy pass-catcher.
The Titans have surrendered more than 50 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, per NFL.com. No one else has allowed even 47. This defense has yielded two receiving touchdowns to both DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, a 178-yard, one-score masterpiece to Tyler Lockett and, in Week 6, a combined 21 receptions for 268 yards and two scores to Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders.
A healthy Hill could have a field day here.
Projection: 10 receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown