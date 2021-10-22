Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What do you get when you add an overpowered offensive weapon and a statistically exploitable defense?

The perfect conditions for a monster fantasy football performance.

Elite players can produce against even the stingiest defenses. The most generous ones can turn weekly streamers into no-doubt starters or players on the waiver wire into players atop the weekly scoring leaders.

When top-shelf talent meets top-notch matchup, though, that's when numbers can get really wild.

How wild, you ask? Great question. After laying out our top-10 rankings for Week 7 at the three marquee positions, we'll spotlight our favorite matchup of the bunch and break out the crystal ball to predict that player's fantasy output.