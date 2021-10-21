Broncos vs. Browns Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

0 of 3

The daily fantasy football outlook for the Week 7 opener between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos is bleak at best.

The regular fantasy contributors in the Cleveland offense are either out of the game or significantly affected by the long injury report.

Case Keenum is starting at quarterback, and D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton expected to split the duties in the Cleveland backfield with Nick Chubb and Kareen Hunt hurt. Odell Beckham Jr. is also listed as questionable after he suffered a shoulder injury in the Week 6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Denver comes into FirstEnergy Stadium off three consecutive losses in which its offense did not look stellar with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. The Broncos have the safer DFS options for Thursday's game, but their impact could be negated by Cleveland's pass rush.

No matter which way you put it, you are going to have to use players who typically would not be the focal point of DFS lineups to land in the money spots.