Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

David Richard/Associated Press

The MLB postseason is in full swing, the NHL and NBA are back and European soccer is well underway. But, let's be honest: You're living for Thursday through Monday to see what your NFL fantasy team can do.

If you haven't liked what you've seen thus far, there are always trades out there to make. That's where the weekly trade chart comes into play.

Remember, the chart is here to give you a rough valuation of your players. Always take into account your own team needs and league rules. Players not listed below have a trade value of one.

Hopefully your depth chart is loaded through the bye weeks. But if you are running lean, well, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Trade Value: 14

2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 13

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 12

9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Trade Value: 11

12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

13. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

15. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 10

17. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

19. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

20. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

21. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

22. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

25. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 9

26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

27. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

29. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Trade Value: 8

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

32. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

33. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 7

35. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

36. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

37. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

38. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

39. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

42. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

43. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

44. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

45. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

46. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

Trade Value: 6

48. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

49. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

50. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

51. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

52. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

53. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

54. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

55. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

56. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

57. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

58. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 5

59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

61. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

62. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

63. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

64. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

65. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

66. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Trade Value: 4

67. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

68. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

69. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

70. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

71. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

72. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

73. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

74. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

75. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Trade Value: 3

76. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

77. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

79. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

80. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

81. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

82. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

83. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

84. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

85. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

86. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins

87. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

88. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 2

89. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

90. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

91. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

92. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

93. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

95. J.D. McKissic, RB, Arizona Cardinals

96. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons

97. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

98. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

99. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

100. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Have you considered selling high on DeAndre Hopkins? Because he isn't trending in the best direction.

"Wait," you might be thinking, "but he has three touchdowns in his past two games. He's averaging 16.5 points per game in PPR leagues and ranks 13th among wide receivers. Why would I trade him?"

Well, if you don't have other solid options at wide receiver, you shouldn't. But if you are loaded at the position, consider some of the warning signs at play.

For one, Hopkins has just 38 targets in a Cardinals offense that really likes spreading the ball around. That's barely more than A.J. Green (32), Christian Kirk (31) and Rondale Moore (28). Oh, and they just brought in Zach Ertz at tight end, who is sure to siphon plenty of targets himself.

Just look at these wideout splits:

Hopkins: 26 catches for 367 yards and six scores

Kirk: 26 catches for 358 yards and three scores

Green: 21 catches for 340 yards and three scores

Moore: 24 catches for 284 yards and one score

Eerily similar, right?

Yes, Hopkins is finding the end zone. And yes, the Cardinals offense seems capable of supporting multiple fantasy producers. But you drafted Hopkins to be a WR1, and it's possible you could get a WR1 trade package for him on name recognition alone.

But, truthfully, he's seeing the usage of a role player, at least until the Cardinals get into the red zone. Cooper Kupp, the top wideout in fantasy, has 30 more targets than Hopkins. Among wideouts, he's tied for 38th in that stat. Overall, his target share is even worse:

To this point, the touchdowns have sustained him. But unless you are comfortable betting on Hopkins scoring a touchdown per game, which is his current pace—or unless you think the Cardinals will reverse a six-week trend of giving him a pretty modest usage rate—you might want to consider selling high while you have the chance.

According to the trade chart, Hopkins could get you back players like Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette or DeAndre Swift. But given his name recognition, you could probably bamboozle a fellow player into giving you a far better return than that. Shoot for a Jonathan Taylor, James Robinson or Joe Mixon.

Now might be the time to put out some feelers. It never hurts to ask.