Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 PlayersOctober 21, 2021
The MLB postseason is in full swing, the NHL and NBA are back and European soccer is well underway. But, let's be honest: You're living for Thursday through Monday to see what your NFL fantasy team can do.
If you haven't liked what you've seen thus far, there are always trades out there to make. That's where the weekly trade chart comes into play.
Remember, the chart is here to give you a rough valuation of your players. Always take into account your own team needs and league rules. Players not listed below have a trade value of one.
Hopefully your depth chart is loaded through the bye weeks. But if you are running lean, well, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 14
2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 13
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 12
9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
Trade Value: 11
12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
13. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 10
17. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
19. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
20. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
21. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
22. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
25. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 9
26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
27. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
29. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Trade Value: 8
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
32. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
33. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 7
35. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
36. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
37. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
39. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
42. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
44. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
46. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
Trade Value: 6
48. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
49. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
50. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
51. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
52. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
54. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
55. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
56. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
57. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
58. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 5
59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
61. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
62. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
63. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
64. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
65. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
66. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 4
67. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills
68. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
69. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
70. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets
71. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
72. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
73. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
74. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
75. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Value: 3
76. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
77. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
79. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
80. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots
81. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
82. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants
83. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals
84. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers
85. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
86. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins
87. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
88. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 2
89. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
90. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
91. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
92. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
93. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills
94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
95. J.D. McKissic, RB, Arizona Cardinals
96. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons
97. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
98. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
99. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
100. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Have you considered selling high on DeAndre Hopkins? Because he isn't trending in the best direction.
"Wait," you might be thinking, "but he has three touchdowns in his past two games. He's averaging 16.5 points per game in PPR leagues and ranks 13th among wide receivers. Why would I trade him?"
Well, if you don't have other solid options at wide receiver, you shouldn't. But if you are loaded at the position, consider some of the warning signs at play.
For one, Hopkins has just 38 targets in a Cardinals offense that really likes spreading the ball around. That's barely more than A.J. Green (32), Christian Kirk (31) and Rondale Moore (28). Oh, and they just brought in Zach Ertz at tight end, who is sure to siphon plenty of targets himself.
Just look at these wideout splits:
- Hopkins: 26 catches for 367 yards and six scores
- Kirk: 26 catches for 358 yards and three scores
- Green: 21 catches for 340 yards and three scores
- Moore: 24 catches for 284 yards and one score
Eerily similar, right?
Yes, Hopkins is finding the end zone. And yes, the Cardinals offense seems capable of supporting multiple fantasy producers. But you drafted Hopkins to be a WR1, and it's possible you could get a WR1 trade package for him on name recognition alone.
But, truthfully, he's seeing the usage of a role player, at least until the Cardinals get into the red zone. Cooper Kupp, the top wideout in fantasy, has 30 more targets than Hopkins. Among wideouts, he's tied for 38th in that stat. Overall, his target share is even worse:
To this point, the touchdowns have sustained him. But unless you are comfortable betting on Hopkins scoring a touchdown per game, which is his current pace—or unless you think the Cardinals will reverse a six-week trend of giving him a pretty modest usage rate—you might want to consider selling high while you have the chance.
According to the trade chart, Hopkins could get you back players like Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette or DeAndre Swift. But given his name recognition, you could probably bamboozle a fellow player into giving you a far better return than that. Shoot for a Jonathan Taylor, James Robinson or Joe Mixon.
Now might be the time to put out some feelers. It never hurts to ask.