    Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after scoring a 13-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The MLB postseason is in full swing, the NHL and NBA are back and European soccer is well underway. But, let's be honest: You're living for Thursday through Monday to see what your NFL fantasy team can do. 

    If you haven't liked what you've seen thus far, there are always trades out there to make. That's where the weekly trade chart comes into play. 

    Remember, the chart is here to give you a rough valuation of your players. Always take into account your own team needs and league rules. Players not listed below have a trade value of one. 

    Hopefully your depth chart is loaded through the bye weeks. But if you are running lean, well, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DeAndre Hopkins. Absolutely unreal 😳 (via @NFL) https://t.co/byUhJavVIz

                       

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

                   

    Trade Value: 13

    3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    4. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

                    

    Trade Value: 12

    9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    10. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

                   

    Trade Value: 11

    12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    13. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    14. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    15. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

    16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

                    

    Trade Value: 10

    17. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    18. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    19. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    20. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    21. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    22. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    23. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    25. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

                   

    Trade Value: 9

    26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    27. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    28. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    29. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

                   

    Trade Value: 8

    30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    31. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    32. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    33. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    34. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

                     

    Trade Value: 7

    35. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    36. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

    37. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    38. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    39. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    40. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

    41. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    42. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    43. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    44. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    45. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    46. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    47. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

                       

    Trade Value: 6

    48. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    49. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    50. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

    51. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    52. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    53. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    54. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    55. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

    56. Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins

    57. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    58. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

                       

    Trade Value: 5

    59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    60. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    61. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

    62. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots 

    63. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    64. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    65. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    66. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

                    

    Trade Value: 4

    67. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

    68. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    69. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    70. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

    71. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    72. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    73. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    74. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    75. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

                      

    Trade Value: 3

    76. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    77. Matt Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

    78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    79. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    80. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots

    81. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans

    82. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants

    83. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    84. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    85. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    86. Myles Gaskins, RB, Miami Dolphins

    87. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    88. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

                    

    Trade Value: 2

    89. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    90. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    91. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    92. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    93. Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

    94. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    95. J.D. McKissic, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    96. Mike Davis, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    97. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    98. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    99. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    100. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

                      

    Have you considered selling high on DeAndre Hopkins? Because he isn't trending in the best direction. 

    "Wait," you might be thinking, "but he has three touchdowns in his past two games. He's averaging 16.5 points per game in PPR leagues and ranks 13th among wide receivers. Why would I trade him?"

    Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield

    DeAndre Hopkins' total games with less than 25% of Cardinals targets this year: 4 Hopkins games with less than 25% of targets last season: 4

    Well, if you don't have other solid options at wide receiver, you shouldn't. But if you are loaded at the position, consider some of the warning signs at play. 

    For one, Hopkins has just 38 targets in a Cardinals offense that really likes spreading the ball around. That's barely more than A.J. Green (32), Christian Kirk (31) and Rondale Moore (28). Oh, and they just brought in Zach Ertz at tight end, who is sure to siphon plenty of targets himself. 

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    DeAndre Hopkins caught a TD on 2 of his 3 targets today. He's averaging 6.0 targets per game (20% share) this season, which is way down from 9.9 per game in 2020 (29%).

    NBC Sports EDGE Football @NBCSEdgeFB

    Despite coming off a two-TD week, should DeAndre Hopkins managers be concerned? 🤔 @JackMiller02 dives into how his target share has changed. 📺: https://t.co/2KVrSsuB7F https://t.co/UwJ8jQHYB6

    Dave Loughran @Loughy_D

    It’s been a very strange season for DeAndre Hopkins… Tgt: 51st Rec: 45th Rec Yds: 30th Rec TD: 2nd RZ Tgt: 4th RZ TD: 1st

    Just look at these wideout splits:

    • Hopkins: 26 catches for 367 yards and six scores
    • Kirk: 26 catches for 358 yards and three scores
    • Green: 21 catches for 340 yards and three scores
    • Moore: 24 catches for 284 yards and one score

    Eerily similar, right? 

    Yes, Hopkins is finding the end zone. And yes, the Cardinals offense seems capable of supporting multiple fantasy producers. But you drafted Hopkins to be a WR1, and it's possible you could get a WR1 trade package for him on name recognition alone. 

    But, truthfully, he's seeing the usage of a role player, at least until the Cardinals get into the red zone. Cooper Kupp, the top wideout in fantasy, has 30 more targets than Hopkins. Among wideouts, he's tied for 38th in that stat. Overall, his target share is even worse:

    To this point, the touchdowns have sustained him. But unless you are comfortable betting on Hopkins scoring a touchdown per game, which is his current pace—or unless you think the Cardinals will reverse a six-week trend of giving him a pretty modest usage rate—you might want to consider selling high while you have the chance. 

    According to the trade chart, Hopkins could get you back players like Cordarrelle Patterson, Leonard Fournette or DeAndre Swift. But given his name recognition, you could probably bamboozle a fellow player into giving you a far better return than that. Shoot for a Jonathan Taylor, James Robinson or Joe Mixon.

    Now might be the time to put out some feelers. It never hurts to ask. 

