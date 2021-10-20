Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 7

0 of 5

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Injuries, uncertainty and bye weeks will continue to be fantasy storylines in Week 7. The Cleveland Browns, for example, will be without running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on Thursday night. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also out, while Denver Broncos signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater is on the injury report for Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will all be on bye.

This will inevitably lead to some tough lineup decisions and a lot of secondary options in starting slots. Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of Week 7 that don't involve must-start players—like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. We'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros.

These picks are based on factors like projected role, past production and matchup. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.