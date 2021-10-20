Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

0 of 4

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Having six weeks of the 2021 NFL season in the books should give fantasy football managers a good feel for their teams.

It should also make clear what their club lacks—either for the upcoming slate or the weeks to follow.

All rosters can be improved, even the undefeated ones. No matter if you're scrambling to find a spot starter to cover for players on a bye week, in need of replacements for injured players or simply looking to bolster your bench, you should always keep an eye on the waiver wire. You never know when the right value will surface.

To help kick off that process for Week 7, we'll spotlight a deep sleeper—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions, while also providing our Week 7 rankings at those spots.