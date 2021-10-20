Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Fantasy Football Week 7 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to TargetOctober 20, 2021
Having six weeks of the 2021 NFL season in the books should give fantasy football managers a good feel for their teams.
It should also make clear what their club lacks—either for the upcoming slate or the weeks to follow.
All rosters can be improved, even the undefeated ones. No matter if you're scrambling to find a spot starter to cover for players on a bye week, in need of replacements for injured players or simply looking to bolster your bench, you should always keep an eye on the waiver wire. You never know when the right value will surface.
To help kick off that process for Week 7, we'll spotlight a deep sleeper—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions, while also providing our Week 7 rankings at those spots.
Week 7 PPR Rankings
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TEN)
2. Kyler Murray, ARI (vs. HOU)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)
4. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. DET)
5. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LV)
6. Tom Brady, TB (vs. CHI)
7. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. WAS)
8. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. KC)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)
10. Derek Carr, LV (vs. PHI)
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (at SEA)
3. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. WAS)
4. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. DET)
5. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at SF)
6. Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL)
7. D'Andre Swift, DET (at LAR)
8. Darrel Williams, KC (at TEN)
9. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. CHI)
10. Chubba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)
11. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PHI)
12. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at MIA)
13. Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. HOU)
14. Damien Harris, NE (vs. NYJ)
15. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. IND)
16. Mike Davis, ATL (at MIA)
17. J.D. McKissic, WAS (at GB)
18. Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. CAR)
19. James Cooner, ARI (vs. HOU)
20. Miles Sanders, PHI (at LV)
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. WAS)
2. Tyreek Hill, KC (at TEN)
3. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. HOU)
4. D.J. Moore, CAR (at NYG)
5. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DET)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL)
7. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. IND)
8. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at MIA)
9. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at GB)
10. D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. NO)
11. Antonio Brown, TB (vs. CHI)
12. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. CHI)
13. Robert Woods, LAR (vs. DET)
14. A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. KC)
15. Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. CIN)
16. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NO)
17. Mike Evans, TB (vs. CHI)
18. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at CLE)
19. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at ARI)
20. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at SF)
Sleeper QB: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (at Seattle Seahawks)
Jameis Winston's first five outings have seen the same ups-and-downs as his entire career.
He was awesome in Week 1 (five passing touchdowns) and brilliant in Week 5 (279 passing yards, four touchdowns). In between, he was pretty blah (three passing touchdowns, one rushing score and two picks in three games).
Theoretically, that makes him unpredictable, but in reality, he typically takes advantage of a good matchup and has a hard time with the trickier ones. A trip to Seattle should set him up for another big outing coming out of the bye.
The Seahawks can be hurt through the air. Carson Wentz went for 251 yards and two scores against them. Ryan Tannehill tallied 347 passing yards. Kirk Cousins had 323 and three scores. Matthew Stafford went for 365 and one. Winston should keep the big numbers coming.
Sleeper RB: J.D. McKissic, Washington (at Green Bay Packers)
Two things will determine the success of this recommendation: Washington's game script and Antonio Gibson's health.
The latter might be up in the air heading into Sunday, but Gibson has been dealing with a shin injury that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With Gibson unavailable, Washington leaned heavier than normal on J.D. McKissic, and he responded with season-highs of eight carries and 45 rushing yards.
However, the fact those numbers were personal bests for McKissic says everything you need to know about his normal role in the running game. When Gibson is healthy, Washington gives him all the carries he can handle.
McKissic is the best pass-catcher in the backfield, though, and if Washington needs to play from behind—a distinct possibility against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers—then it looks to weaponize McKissic through the air. He already has three outings with five-plus receptions, including the season-high eight catches he collected Sunday.
Sleeper WR: Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The Chicago Bears look like a team being quarterbacked by a rookie. That's not a knock on Justin Fields, who's had some encouraging moments, it's just the reality of their situation.
If there's a relevant passing category, Chicago likely ranks somewhere near the bottom—if not dead last. That admittedly makes it tricky to recommend anyone connected to this aerial attack.
However, Darnell Mooney's status as a preferred target of Fields might make him the one exception.
Mooney has 20 targets over just the past three weeks. One of those outings featured 125 receiving yards. Another saw him find the end zone for the first time.
Assuming Fields is forced to air it out early and often in a potential shootout with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, Mooney should have plenty of chances to deliver big results for invested fantasy managers.