2021 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Week 6 was an eye-opener around the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens thumped quality opponents, the Buffalo Bills showed they are fallible, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs took steps back toward respectability.

And hey, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the campaign while snapping a 20-game losing streak.

With 12 weeks left in the 2021 season, we're looking at a handful of elite teams, a wide swath of could-be contenders and a few franchises gunning for the No. 1 pick. In short, we're finally starting to get a solid idea of who the buyers and sellers will be at the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

Each week until then, we'll examine the NFL's top 10 trade targets based on each team's on-field and salary-cap situations, players' roles, any relevant trade buzz and a little common sense.