The Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL teams have one last opportunity to really improve before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

However, the amount of movement may be limited because of the salary-cap restrictions teams face this season. Currently, 23 franchises have less than $10 million in financial wiggle room, but those squads can make smaller moves or rework contracts for a possible deal.

The fact is every team could use improvements.

In the short term, potential trade proposals should target areas in need of immediate help. Those options should fall within the realm of possibility and make sense financially. To be clear, the following trade targets are favorable for the specific team being discussed, not necessarily the individual's current squad.