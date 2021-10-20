NFL Trade Ideas That Would Change the Super Bowl LVI Race

0 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Six weeks of the 2021 NFL season are done, and we have a good idea of who the real contenders will be. Twelve weeks remain for teams to separate themselves from the pack, but time is running out for trades to be part of the process.

This year's trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2.

We've already seen some notable movement on the trade market. The Carolina Panthers acquired cornerbacks CJ Henderson and Stephon Gilmore, while the Arizona Cardinals traded for tight end Zach Ertz—potentially making the league's last undefeated team even harder to chase.

Here, we'll examine six trade ideas that could shape the race for Super Bowl LVI, as Arizona's trade for Ertz might.

These are hypothetical deals, and we're looking at bold but realistic moves. Factors like cap space and compensation will be considered, and we're not suggesting anything outlandish, like sending Aaron Rodgers to the Cleveland Browns.

Got it? Then, let's open up those trade lines.