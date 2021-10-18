Behind the Scenes of Candace Parker's 'Surreal' WNBA Championship in Chicago

Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

CHICAGO – Before the game on Sunday, Candace Parker—the "now-2X WNBA Champion"—kept all of her emotions tucked away. She was unexpressive. She didn’t want to think or talk about the moment that potentially lied ahead.

“I just want to stay present,” she said. “That’s been my goal this year, to stay in the moment, to stay present.”

After hitting the game-tying three-pointer with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Parker was ready to let her emotions rain. She and the Chicago Sky had inexplicably come from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury, 80-74, to claim the franchise's first ever WNBA title.

As the gold confetti came down, Parker hugged WNBA Finals MVP and now close friend Kahleah Copper. The two text every morning before games, keeping each other locked in mentally for what lies ahead. She squeezed her teammate hard, but Parker’s walls hadn’t quite collapsed.

When Parker dribbled out the clock, she felt a sense of time-warp. With her parents and extended family in attendance, she admitted it felt like she was about to win the high school state championship, not the WNBA Finals.

She then saw an outline of someone in light blue jeans and a black pinstriped Sky jersey over a sky-blue long-sleeve zip-up and a black beanie hat. Parker smiled and gestured for the person to come over.

Once her daughter Lailaa dodged the yellow rope where the championship trophy and celebrations were taking place, Parker’s walls fell. She sobbed, her nose turned bright red and she rocked back and forth, holding her child.

They both ducked under the rope with Parker holding the game ball. “Hey, it’s amazing,” she said. “Look at the city. They all showed up man, they all showed up.”

Parker lives to tell her story through her actions, not necessarily by her words. When she speaks she’s thoughtful, but what she wants you to know about her career isn’t the boxes she’s checked off in her 14 seasons in the WNBA, but rather how she got there. The struggle. The mental and emotional toll the game she loves puts her through.

“I think sometimes you don't have to tell your story; time will,” she said after the game. “I think that's something that I've lived by. I think everybody up here has had that moment where they've felt like they have to tell their side of the story, and you don't have to. Like just put your head down, continue to work, do what's right, be a good person, work hard, give energy, and the world will give back to you.”

She’s been called overrated. She’s been benched in the postseason. But now her household name status in Chicago has been sealed. Same goes for veteran Sky teammate Allie Quigley.

Quigley, a DePaul grad playing on her former college’s court, knocked down shots when Courtney Vandersloot and Copper went cold from beyond the arc. The Mercury had dared the Sky to shoot from deep after playing more aggressively in the paint defensively in Game 4. Phoenix's game plan almost worked until Quigley heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her 26 points on 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Finals MVP Copper, who was contained Sunday by more of a physical Phoenix defense, knew that Quigley was going to come up huge. She predicted the future.

“I knew we were going to win this championship yesterday when Allie was the only one in the gym shooting,” Copper said. “We came in for film, everybody was gone, we knew we didn't have shootaround. Allie was the only person in the gym shooting. At that moment I knew we were going to win the championship.”

As the other hometown hero, much was at stake for Quigley, too. On Sunday morning, Parker sent Quigley a photo of when the two were in high school. They were two of the best basketball players in the state—fast-forward 17 years later, they were back together again in the city where it all started for the two WNBA veterans.

Sky head coach and general manager James Wade reflected on the journey and all of the stories that his players had that weren’t told. “Now, this is how you make household names in your city,” he noted postgame. “People are going to go around, they're going to know who [Courtney Vander] Sloot is, they're going to know who Kah[leah Copper] is.”

Speaking of Sky point guard Vandersloot, Parker regretted hauling down that last rebound to run the clock down. If she had known of her point guard’s stat line, she would have made sure it was in the floor general’s hands rather than hers. Vandersloot finished with one rebound shy of a triple-double.

“Sorry, I'm just saying, a triple-double in Game 4 of the Finals?” Parker asked. “I feel like we should have known that. I would have tipped it.”

A theme that the fab four in Parker, Quigley, Vandersloot and Copper all expressed was gratitude. This championship wasn’t for any individuals but was rather for someone else. When Copper addressed the press in her WNBA champions t-shirt, hat and champagne goggles sitting on top of her hat, she thanked a few people including who do all of the work behind the scenes that goes relatively unnoticed.

Quigley recalled when her team came to a grand realization about a month ago after the Sky ended their season on an inconsistent note. To get out of the funk, they all went around the team and announced who they were going to play for.

“We did this for each other,” Quigley said. “Kind of like a breaking point probably a month ago, and I feel like we all looked at each other and we said, ‘what are we going to play for?’ And Candace, the first thing she said she was going to play for me. It was just so inspiring that she wanted me to win a championship so bad, and I just -- it just made me want to play harder.”

The Sky were fueled by their belief in each other, an itch to prove all of their haters wrong, including me who wrote about their topsy-turvy regular season before embarking on the postseason.

I questioned if Parker could really take her new team of less than a year to the finals and win it all. She and her team defied my expectations.

The game the Sky played to clinch their first championship in franchise history wasn’t pretty. They didn’t blow out the Mercury like they did on Friday night. Chicago trailed Phoenix for a majority of the game. But similar to their season, they buckled down in the fourth quarter and made a decision to play for each other amid the less than perfect previous three quarters.

Parker saw their championship-clinching game as a symbol for their season. They lost seven straight. They won seven straight. Their defense was brilliant. Their offense was out of whack.

But anyone familiar with the Sky’s season knows Parker did this for more than one reason: she wanted this for Chicago, for her support network, for her family.

She went through spring, summer, and fall with her daughter Lailaa not always by her side. It was a new normal for Parker. When Parker didn’t feel like working out or continuing to grind, Lailaa kept her going. Lailaa is the one who made a sacrifice so her mother could fulfill her dream and bring a championship back to her hometown.

“She came out to the court and said, ‘we did it,’ and it was just like, surreal,” Parker said.

Cue tears of joy.