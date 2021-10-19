College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

4 of 7

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Alamo (Dec. 29): Utah (4-2) vs. Baylor (6-1)

Cheez-It (Dec. 29): Iowa State (4-2) vs. Pittsburgh (5-1)

Las Vegas (Dec. 30): Arizona State (5-2) vs. Minnesota (4-2)

Gator (Dec. 31): Clemson (4-2) vs. Auburn (5-2)

Citrus (Jan. 1): Michigan State (7-0) vs. Kentucky (6-1)

Outback (Jan. 1): Iowa (6-1) vs. Texas A&M (5-2)

Guess we'd better start by addressing the 7-0 elephant in the tier.

Michigan State is one of 11 remaining undefeated teams and one of just four teams (along with Georgia, Oklahoma and UTSA) that has already won seven games this season.

Can four teams from one division seriously reach the New Year's Six, though?

With six head-to-head games remaining between Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State, at least one of those teams is going to suffer at least two more losses, and it's possible one of those teams goes 0-3 in that little round-robin tournament. Forced to project one of the four to finish in fourth place, I'm going with the one that has yet to face an opponent that currently has a winning record.

That doesn't mean I think the Spartans are talentless frauds. Far from it. But in addition to those games against the other three titans of the Big Ten East, the Spartans also have a road game remaining against giant-killer Purdue. Moreover, Michigan State's defense is lagging well behind those of Michigan and Penn State, while Ohio State has arguably the best offense in the country. We're simply playing the odds here.

Sticking in the Big Ten, it will be interesting to see where Iowa lands in the initial College Football Playoff rankings in two weeks' time. The Hawkeyes plummeted all the way to No. 11 in the AP poll, but they still have a very respectable resume. If they win at Wisconsin in Week 9, I could easily see them debuting at No. 7—ahead of the losers of the Michigan-Michigan State and Penn State-Ohio State games also taking place in Week 9, but behind those two winners, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma and Cincinnati.

If that's the case and they finish 11-2 with the second loss coming in the Big Ten Championship Game, there's still a good shot Iowa plays in the Peach Bowl or Fiesta Bowl, if not the Rose Bowl.

But do you trust that offense to score even once at Wisconsin? Or to put together another five-game winning streak? We gave the Hawkeyes the benefit of the doubt heading into Week 7, but now they need to re-prove they belong in the Top 10.

The team from this tier who seems most likely to reach the New Year's Six is Kentucky, which has games remaining against Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, New Mexico State and Louisville after a Week 8 bye. The Wildcats should be favored in all five games, but I would guess they lose to one of Mississippi State, Tennessee or Louisville to finish 10-2 and just outside the Top 12.