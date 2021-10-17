NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday GamesOctober 17, 2021
We're now in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and while it's far too early to predict the playoff field, good teams (and bad ones) are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
The week's action began on Thursday night, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday's action kicked off with a London game in which the Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game of the season and ended a 20-game losing streak. In the early afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens steamrolled a very good Los Angeles Chargers team.
The Minnesota Vikings won a thrilling 34-28 overtime game against the Carolina Panthers to pull to .500 p the season.
Fantasy players are starting to separate themselves too, though injuries certainly have been a factor. Standouts like Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley all missed Week 6. Young players like James Robinson and Jonathan Taylor continue to show that they're part of fantasy's next generation of standouts.
Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.
Week 6 Results and Top Fantasy Performers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, Philadelphia Eagles 22 (Thursday)
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 44 rushing yards 2 rushing TDs (26.0 fantasy points)
Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9 receptions, 93 yards, 1 TD (24.30 points)
Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: 355 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 22 rushing yards (23.4 fantasy points)
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 73 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Baltimore Ravens 34, Los Angeles Chargers 6
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 167 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 51 rushing yards (13.78 fantasy points)
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 TD (17.8 fantasy points)
Cincinnati Bengals 34, Detroit Lions 11
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: 271 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 20 rushing yards (23.84 fantasy points)
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 94 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 59 receiving yards, 1 TD (26.3 fantasy points)
Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 3
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 145 rushing yards, 1 reception, 3 receiving yards, 2 TDs (28.8 fantasy points)
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts: 223 yards 2 TDs, 1 rushing yards (17.02 fantasy points)
Los Angeles Rams 38, New York Giants 11
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams: 251 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 12 rushing yards (26.24 fantasy points)
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams: 9 receptions, 130 yards, 2 TDs (34.0 fantasy points)
Kansas City Chiefs 31, Washington Football Team 13
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 397 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 31 rushing yards (24.98 fantasy points)
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 10 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD (25.5 fantasy points)
Green Bay Packers 24, Chicago Bears 14
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: 195 yards, 2 TDs, 20 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (23.8 fantasy points)
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: 62 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 34 receiving yards, 1 TD (21.0 fantasy points)
Minnesota Vikings 34, Carolina Panthers 28 (OT)
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings: 375 yards, 3 TDs, 16 rushing yards (28.6 fantasy points)
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 149 rushing yards, 1 TD, 3 receptions, 3 receiving yards (23.2 fantasy points)
Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers offense is rolling, and it's hard to go wrong in fantasy with any of Tampa's top wide receivers. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown have all been targeted at least 40 times through six games.
Brown, though, is quickly becoming a favorite target of quarterback Tom Brady. The two have also formed a bond off the field.
"AB is like a brother to me," Brady said on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM.
Brown has seen at least eight targets in each of the last three games and has 23 receptions over that span.
Brady looked to Brown early and often on Thursday night, and the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver hauled in nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. A week ago, Brown came down with seven receptions, 124 yards and two scores.
If it hasn't become clear by now, Brown is a must-start in all fantasy formats.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have just one win on the season, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense are still trying to find their way. However, Jacksonville running back James Robinson is in midseason form and continues to establish himself as a top-tier fantasy back.
On Sunday morning, Robinson rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 28 yards. It's worth noting that the Miami Dolphins came in with a defense ranked 24th against the run, but this was no anomaly for Robinson.
The second-year back out of Illinois State has now scored touchdowns in four straight games.
On the year, Robinson has racked up 460 rushing yards, 18 receptions for 116 yards and six touchdowns. He has returned to being a huge piece of Jacksonville's offense after seeing just 16 carries over the first two weeks.
Like Brown, Robinson is a must-start in all formats. Next week, he'll take on a Seattle Seahawks defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs through the first five weeks
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Last Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts suffered a late-game collapse against the Ravens that ruined what might have been a turnaround game. On Sunday, the Colts turned things around against the lowly Houston Texans with a lopsided 31-3 victory.
While quarterback Carson Wentz was Indy's fantasy hero of Week 5 (402 yards, 2 TDs), it was running back Jonathan Taylor who shined on Sunday. The second-year back out of Wisconsin rumbled for 145 yards on the ground and added one reception for 13 yards. Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, including an incredible 83-yarder.
After a somewhat slow start to the season, Taylor has rushed for touchdowns in three straight games. He now has 472 rushing yards, 15 receptions, 210 receiving yards and five total touchdowns on the season.
While Taylor resides in a committee backfield that also involves Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack, he has established himself as a high-end RB2.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
On a day when his former team got rolled, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reminded everyone just how special he can be.
The Rams got off to a slow start, trailing 0-3 at the end for the first quarter. However a 28-point second-quarter explosion turned this one into a laugher, and Stafford was the catalyst behind it. Three of his four touchdown passes came in the second period.
Stafford finished 22-of-28 for 251 yards with the four scores and one interception. The pick came with time expiring in the first half.
During his time with the Detroit Lions, Stafford was regularly a second-tier starting fantasy quarterback or a high-end streaming option. With Los Angeles' collection of pass-catchers—which includes stars Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods—Stafford has become fantasy gold.
He now has 16 touchdown passes on the season with four interceptions and more than 1,800 passing yards. It'll be interesting to see what Stafford adds to his total next week against Detroit.
*Fantasy information via FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.