NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

0 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

We're now in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and while it's far too early to predict the playoff field, good teams (and bad ones) are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

The week's action began on Thursday night, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Sunday's action kicked off with a London game in which the Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game of the season and ended a 20-game losing streak. In the early afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens steamrolled a very good Los Angeles Chargers team.

The Minnesota Vikings won a thrilling 34-28 overtime game against the Carolina Panthers to pull to .500 p the season.

Fantasy players are starting to separate themselves too, though injuries certainly have been a factor. Standouts like Russell Wilson, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley all missed Week 6. Young players like James Robinson and Jonathan Taylor continue to show that they're part of fantasy's next generation of standouts.

Below you'll find full results, standout team statistics and the top fantasy performances of the week (points-per-reception scoring). Updates will be available following the late-afternoon games and Sunday Night Football.