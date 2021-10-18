Roster Moves Struggling NFL Teams Need to Make Right Now

0 of 6

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

NFL teams are never without options, which is an especially good feature of the league for some of its teams struggling the most through six weeks.

Those teams can utilize the waiver wire, trade market before the Nov. 2 deadline, sign free agents and shuffle around the depth chart to address problem areas.

Granted, some things are beyond repair. A couple of transactions aren't going to save the dramatic rebuild in Jacksonville. But some teams that could see a significant uptick in performance after slow starts with one or two moves.

Whether it's a team trying to turn things around or a rebuilder that needs to change philosophy to better position for the long term, the following franchises need to make noteworthy roster moves now, not later.