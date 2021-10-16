The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 195

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 195October 17, 2021
It was a fight card only a hardcore fan could love.
On a Saturday jam-packed with high-profile college football, playoff baseball and the first Hockey Night in Canada of the 2021-22 regular season, the UFC threw a star-less hat into the ring—or Octagon, as it were—with a 10-fight show from its Apex facility home base in Las Vegas.
Of the 10 fighters on the main card, only one, Aspen Ladd, arrived to the weekend as a ranked commodity as part of a scheduled five-round main event with Brazilian export Norma Dumont.
Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping had the announce-table call for ESPN+, while Joe Martinez handled in-cage introductions in place of stalwart Bruce Buffer and Din Thomas was in the house for intermittent technical analysis and commentary. Brett Okamoto, meanwhile, worked the rest of the room for breaking news and between-fight feature pieces.
Ladd, slotted third in the women's bantamweight division, moved up to featherweight to engage with Dumont, who'd won two of three bouts since arriving to the promotion in 2020. A native of California, Ladd had dropped her previous main-event bout in 2019 but was unbeaten in five other UFC appearances.
It was the second straight week with a women's bout atop the show.
"It just goes to show how far female mixed martial arts has come," Bisping said. "It's just incredible these days."
As usual, the event was not without its changes, with a preliminary card flyweight bout having Sijara Eubanks drop out due to COVID-19 protocols in favor of Loopy Godinez, who'd fought on last weekend's show and earned a first-round stoppage. Elsewhere, Julian Marquez withdrew from a planned middleweight match against Jordan Wright due to health issues and the fight was canceled.
Loser: Home Team Support
In an instant, they went from enemies to colleagues.
As their 25 minutes of combat came to an end, a bloodied Dumont cradled Ladd’s face in her arm, smiled at her as she said something encouraging and kissed her on the cheek.
It was about as positive a moment as Ladd had all night.
Though she entered the bout as a -135 favorite, the 26-year-old fought like a tentative newcomer and never got her offense untracked while dropping a five-round decision in a desultory main event.
Her corner team quickly whisked her out of the cage after the verdict was announced, a trip that followed multiple one-minute meetings between rounds in which the fighter looked intimidated and without answers as her trainers implored her to make something happen.
Instead, Ladd landed single-digit significant strikes in each of the first three rounds before finally breaking through with 12 lands in the fourth. It was back to single digits in the fifth, however, as she found herself on the wrong end of a 12-5 count as Dumont locked up two scorecard verdicts of 49-46 and another of 48-47 to win for the seventh time in eight pro fights and third in four UFC tries.
Dumont defended all five of Ladd’s takedown attempts and credited that stat for the win.
“That’s what we trained for. We know her strength is ground and pound,” said Dumont, a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. “But for you to take me down you’ve got to do a lot.”
Bisping chided Ladd’s lack of aggression throughout as the Californian lost for the second time in three fights after starting her career with eight wins. It was her first appearance since 2019, when she had reconstructive surgery after tearing the ACL and MCL in her right knee.
“You didn’t do all that training and all the sacrificing and pushing the body to the limit not to have a fight,” he said. “You’ve signed to fight in the UFC, you know the risks. Everyone knows. But no one’s going to be more annoyed after this fight than Aspen Ladd.”
Loser: Counting on the Cards
Andrei Arlovski turned and walked toward the fence, arms aloft.
A moment later, Carlos Felipe did the same.
Clearly, as their heavyweight co-main event ended, both men thought they’d won.
But only the former was correct.
Arlovski, among the UFC’s pioneers and its heavyweight champion in 2005-06, was the busier and more consistently effective man in an intermittently violent three-rounder.
The native of Belarus was a 29-28 winner on all three scorecards, matching how B/R saw it.
Felipe did not agree, and instantly threw his hands up when Martinez announced the decision and continued to pace and gesture as Bisping pulled Arlovski away for a post-fight interview.
It was Arlovski’s 32nd win as a pro and his 21st in the UFC, good for fourth all time.
Felipe, meanwhile, dropped to 11-2 overall and 3-2 in the UFC since 2020. He was on the short end of a 26-12 margin in significant strikes in the opening round, but out-landed Arlovski by 30-28 and 31-29 margins in rounds two and three.
“What a career for Andrei Arlovski,” Fitzgerald said, “and it is still going strong.”
Winner: Old Guy Power
There’s experience. And then there’s experience.
Jim Miller continues to be a prime example of the latter variety.
The rugged New Jerseyan once again took solo possession of the UFC’s record for most Octagonal appearances, pushing past Donald Cerrone with a 38th career outing and making it worthwhile with a highlight-worthy finish of promotional newcomer Erick Gonzalez.
“What can I say,” Miller said. “I just like to fight. And I get paid.”
Indeed, the 38-year-old put himself in position for a promotional bonus as well, putting Gonzalez’s lights out with a single left-hand counter to a sweeping right-leg kick just seconds into Round 2.
Gonzalez immediately crumpled to the canvas, where Miller landed four quick ground shots before referee Mark Smith got in between them at the 14-second mark.
It was Miller’s 22nd UFC win, which puts him one behind Cerrone’s record of 23, and his 14th finish, which is tied for third in UFC history, too.
“I feel great,” Miller said. “He’s a tough dude. He came out with nothing to lose. He came out scrapping. But hey, old dog, new tricks. I got a KO.”
It was Miller’s first KO since he stopped Takanori Gomi at UFC 200 in 2016. He also fought at UFC 100 in 2009 and said he hopes to stick around until UFC 300 a few years down the road.
“I knew (Gonzalez) was gonna come forward and his hands drop when he comes forward,” Miller said. “He showed that in some of his previous fights and we took advantage.”
Loser: Relying on Gestures
Mayra Bueno Silva had a variety of looks.
She shook her head. She stuck out her tongue. She put her hands behind her back.
But no matter what gesture she threw at opponent Manon Fiorot across three rounds of their flyweight match on Saturday's main card, nothing stopped the one-sided flow of aggression.
Instead, Fiorot, a 31-year-old southpaw from France, conthrolled nearly every second with effective combinations to her opponent's head and intermittent side kicks to her body on the way to a unanimous decision that extended her win streak to eight.
A veteran of three promotions before the UFC, Fiorot hasn't lost since her debut in 2018.
As for Silva, she was unbeaten in her first six pro fights but has won just once in her last four outings—including two losses and a draw. Against Fiorot, her deficit in significant strikes was 11, nine and 22 across each of three rounds before winding up at 91-48 overall.
Ironically, heading into the fight, she'd claimed superiority because Fiorot had not faced a striker like her.
"I'm disappointed because I wanted the finish," Fiorot said, "but it was a really good fight, so I'm very happy about the win."
Winner: Underdog, Schmunderdog
Nate Landwehr had done a lot of things in 18 fights.
He'd won by stoppages. He'd won by decisions. He'd won and defended a smaller promotion's title.
But he'd never earned a victory by submission. And he'd certainly never done so as a +300 underdog.
Landwehr would like to let you know you can't say that anymore.
"I still got power in these hands," the ebullient Tennessee native said, referring to a better-than-50-percent career KO rate. "This was a one-time and out. I just wanted to show y'all I could do it.
"I think I've still got a job after that. There ain't a man alive that can out-push and there ain't a man alive that can out-want me."
Now 33 years old, Landwehr was on the short end of the action for much of the first round, but rallied late and controlled the second round while running the gas tank of Slovakian opponent Ludovit Klein dry.
An anaconda choke attempt in that middle session was eluded by the 26-year-old import, but he was caught again in the third as Landwehr wrapped his left arm under his chin and prompted the tap-out to end the scrap at 2:22.
"When you're tired and someone's choking you out, it's harder to resist," Bisping said. "It wasn't 100 percent technical, but it was enough."
UFC Fight Night 195 Full Card Results
Main Card
Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez by KO (punch), 0:14, Round 2
Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein by submission (anaconda choke), 2:22, Round 3
Preliminary Card
Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez by TKO (punches), 2:35, Round 3
Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Luana Carolina def. Loopy Godinez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis by TKO (punches), 2:01, Round 1
Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes by submission (rear-naked choke), 2:57, Round 3