The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 195

It was a fight card only a hardcore fan could love.

On a Saturday jam-packed with high-profile college football, playoff baseball and the first Hockey Night in Canada of the 2021-22 regular season, the UFC threw a star-less hat into the ring—or Octagon, as it were—with a 10-fight show from its Apex facility home base in Las Vegas.

Of the 10 fighters on the main card, only one, Aspen Ladd, arrived to the weekend as a ranked commodity as part of a scheduled five-round main event with Brazilian export Norma Dumont.

Brendan Fitzgerald and Michael Bisping had the announce-table call for ESPN+, while Joe Martinez handled in-cage introductions in place of stalwart Bruce Buffer and Din Thomas was in the house for intermittent technical analysis and commentary. Brett Okamoto, meanwhile, worked the rest of the room for breaking news and between-fight feature pieces.

Ladd, slotted third in the women's bantamweight division, moved up to featherweight to engage with Dumont, who'd won two of three bouts since arriving to the promotion in 2020. A native of California, Ladd had dropped her previous main-event bout in 2019 but was unbeaten in five other UFC appearances.

It was the second straight week with a women's bout atop the show.

"It just goes to show how far female mixed martial arts has come," Bisping said. "It's just incredible these days."

As usual, the event was not without its changes, with a preliminary card flyweight bout having Sijara Eubanks drop out due to COVID-19 protocols in favor of Loopy Godinez, who'd fought on last weekend's show and earned a first-round stoppage. Elsewhere, Julian Marquez withdrew from a planned middleweight match against Jordan Wright due to health issues and the fight was canceled.

