1 Question Still Haunting Every NFL Team

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 6 bye with a 2-3 record. However, Atlanta has won two of its last three and could be on the upswing. The offense without Julio Jones is a work in progress but is better than its 22nd ranking in points (heading into Sunday) might suggest.

Atlanta scored nine in Week 1, Arthur Smith's first-ever game as a head coach. It scored 27 in Week 5 despite not having top wideouts Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

The defense under new coordinator Dean Pees is perhaps even more promising. It came into Week 6 ranked 13th in yardage after ranking 29th a year ago. Yet, the Falcons defense ranked 28th in points allowed—in part because of return scores (two interception, one kick return) and a lack of turnovers.

The Falcons have forced just three turnovers, tied for second-fewest in the league. They need to force more if they hope to capitalize on a defense that is solid and improving.

Teams cannot simply ask opponents to drop the ball or throw to the wrong player, but they can make aggressive plays and force mistakes.

Pees can answer the turnover question by better disguising coverages and pressuring opposing quarterbacks coming out of the bye—and finding a new approach to the pass rush should be part of the equation. Though the Falcons have blitzed on 24.2 percent of their defensive snaps—the league's 17th-highest rate—they came into the bye with the fourth-lowest pressure rate in the NFL (21.1 percent).

And if the Falcons cannot effectively pressure opposing quarterbacks with their current personnel, they need to seek out players who can get it done.