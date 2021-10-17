Ranking the Worst MLB Playoff Collapses of All Time

2 of 7

Elsa/Getty Images

10. 2012 St. Louis Cardinals: Lost to San Francisco Giants in NLCS

It took a Wild Card Game victory and a Game 5 win over the Washington Nationals in the NLDS for the 2012 Cardinals to reach the NLCS after they won just 88 games during the regular season, but that is exactly the type of Cardinals team that has gone on postseason runs in the past.

After splitting the first two games of their NLCS matchup with the San Francisco Giants, the Cardinals took a commanding 3-1 series lead before Giants pitching clamped down. Barry Zito (7.2 IP, 6 H, 0 ER) had arguably his best start in a San Francisco uniform in Game 5, followed by dominant performances from Ryan Vogelsong (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) and Matt Cain (5.2 IP, 5 H, 0 ER) to send the Giants on to an eventual World Series sweep of the heavily favored Detroit Tigers.

9. 1986 California Angels: Lost to Boston Red Sox in ALCS



The Angels took a 3-1 series lead in the 1986 ALCS with a comeback victory in Game 4, erasing a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth before Bobby Grich delivered the walk-off RBI single in the 11th.

They took a 5-2 lead into the top of the ninth inning in Game 5, but two-run home runs from Don Baylor and Dave Henderson turned the game on its head. The Angels answered with a run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings, but Henderson delivered the game-winning sac fly in the 11th. The Red Sox rolled from there, coming away with 10-4 and 8-1 victories to close out the series.

8. 2003 Chicago Cubs: Lost to Florida Marlins in NLCS



The 2003 Cubs ousted a 101-win Braves team in a hard-fought, five-game NLDS and won three straight NLCS games against the Florida Marlins after an extra-innings loss in Game 1. Budding Marlins ace Josh Beckett threw a two-hit shutout in Game 5, but the Cubs still had two chances to clinch their first World Series trip since 1945.

With a 3-0 lead heading into the eighth inning of Game 6, the Cubs saw everything fall apart. The infamous Steve Bartman incident was followed by a costly error from shortstop Alex Gonzalez, and the Cubs imploded as the Marlins plated eight runs in the inning to force Game 7. With ace Kerry Wood on the mound and a 5-3 lead through four innings, the Cubs still had a chance, but the Marlins struck for six runs in the middle frames, and the North Siders were sent packing.

7. 1958 Atlanta Braves: Lost to New York Yankees in the World Series



With six titles in the previous eight years, the New York Yankees were heavily favored in the 1957 World Series when they were upset by Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn and the Milwaukee Braves.

The two teams met up again the following year, and the Braves again seized an early 2-0 series lead behind strong starts from Spahn and Lew Burdette. The Braves were shut out in Game 3, but Spahn returned the favor with a two-hitter on three days' rest in Game 4. It was Spahn and Burdette on the mound for six of the seven games for the Braves, and the Yankees hitters figured things out later in the series to rip off three straight wins en route to a title.

6. 1985 St. Louis Cardinals: Lost to Kansas City Royals in World Series



Remember the 1985 Royals team that came back from down 3-1 in the ALCS to beat the Blue Jays? They also faced that same deficit in the World Series against the Cardinals.

A complete game from Bret Saberhagen in Game 3 was all that saved the Royals from getting swept, but the Royals took charge over the final three contests. Danny Jackson threw a complete game in Game 5, Charlie Leibrandt outlasted Danny Cox and the Royals benefited from a controversial call from umpire Don Denkinger in Game 6, and Saberhagen closed things out with a five-hit shutout in Game 7.