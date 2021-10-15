Exclusive: AEW's Adam Cole on Dream CM Punk Match, Britt Baker the Dentist, More

7 of 9

Many pro wrestlers have found other ways to make income in recent years, and one of the most popular platforms has been Twitch.

"I've been a massive video game fan for years now," Cole said. "In 2015, I realized I had no hobbies whatsoever, it was just pro wrestling, 24/7. I decided I need a hobby outside of pro wrestling, something I can do to kind of relax and take my mind off things and stuff like that. And for me, it happened to be video games."

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, a lot of wrestlers suddenly found themselves with more downtime than they had ever experienced. That was the kick in the butt Cole needed to start building his streaming empire.

"I've been wanting to start streaming for years. And then when the pandemic hit, I realized I had all this free time on my hands just like everybody else. I said, 'OK, now I have no excuse. Now I have to teach myself how to get on Twitch.' So I started doing it just as a passion project for loving video games.

"And then the community that built from it was so much bigger than I anticipated. It's so cool to have people come and hang out in the stream. And we'll celebrate like a job promotion, or you know, someone getting married, or someone having a child. And it really is like a big family. It's really cool, while at the same time playing these really cool video games.

"I really have enjoyed getting the chance to do that. And I'm definitely not going to stop. It's become a huge part of my life. It's become something that I really look forward to. On a day when I'm not able to stream, it's not the same. In a perfect world, I'm able to stream as much as humanly possible. So it's definitely something I'm in for the long haul."

The cross-section between wrestling and video game fans is big, but there are a lot more people from around the world who tune into Twitch every day, so Cole has found himself while a new audience who is unfamiliar with his work inside the ring.

"I would say the coolest thing over these past few months is about 20 percent of the people who watch me don't even know that I'm a pro wrestler, which to me, is always really exciting. Because then I'm like, 'Oh, cool. Someone is watching me. And it's not necessarily because they see me on AEW or they're a pro wrestling fan.'"

"Of course, I love and appreciate the wrestling fans who are there. Those are some of the people that I'm closest to. But yet to have people that haven't seen me wrestle ever and just to watch the content from a streaming standpoint is really cool. So, yeah, I've definitely seen an influx in people who are not necessarily wrestling fans, and one of the coolest things about that is quite a few people have decided to start watching wrestling."