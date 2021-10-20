The Weakest Link on Each NFL Team's Roster

0 of 32

David Richard/Associated Press

Heading into Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season, teams should be able to pinpoint weak spots across their rosters. Some coaching staffs have already made changes to starting lineups and rotations.

Some clubs should cut back on an underperforming player's snap count to try to get the best out of him. In other situations, ineffective starters belong on the bench, giving way to an upstart talent or a backup who's played well in a limited role. A starting quarterback who's struggling must find a way to snap out of a funk.

As we look across all 32 rosters, we'll identify every team's weakest link and that player's deficiencies, some of which relate to his club's overall issues on either side of the ball.

Every player listed below has started in half the games (three starts) or played at least 40 percent of the snaps on offense or defense, so the focus extends beyond primary starters in a league with so much emphasis on weekly matchups.