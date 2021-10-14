Fantasy Football Week 6: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

9 of 9

As is the case every week, we'll slap a bow on this week's Start/Sit mailbag by banging out some answers to App user questions in rapid-fire style.

Pick one flex, .5 PPR. Chase Edmonds or Mark Andrews? -- @GretHamblino

Nine times out of 10, the running back is the way to go with flex spots—follow the touches. This is the 10th time. Edmonds' workload was down last week (nine touches), and he keeps losing goal-line looks to James Conner, while Andrews is coming off a ridiculous 11/147/2 line on 13 targets in last week's overtime win over the Colts. Ride the wave with Andrews.

Adam Thielen or Kadarius Toney? -- @bodee3000

Concerns about Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen are genuine—he has taken a clear back seat to Justin Jefferson, and he only received three targets last week. But in the four games preceding that, Thielen averaged 8.5 looks per game. Meanwhile, Toney has concerns of his own with a cloudy QB situation and muddied depth chart in New York. Thielen is the play here.

Darrel Williams or Devontae Booker at flex? -- @ckalustian

Neither of these backs draws a great matchup in Week 6, although Booker's tilt with the Los Angeles Rams is marginally better than Williams' go-round with Washington. The kicker here is workload—the Chiefs could decide to go pass-heavy against Washington's putrid pass defense, while the Giants will probably try to slow the game down as much as possible by leaning on Booker. Give me the latter.

(Chase) Claypool or Diontae Johnson? -- @chubbs_bully

It's not that often you get a question about two teammates. With JuJu Smith-Schuster out most of last week's win over Denver, it was Claypool who stepped up as the No. 1 receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting a 5/130/1 line while Johnson was targeted only twice. Johnson will see more work this week against a bad Seattle secondary, but Claypool has both a higher ceiling with Smith-Schuster out and better odds of a red-zone score. Take that upside, even if some extra risk comes with it.

Tight End help full PPR. Jared Cook, Mike Gesicki or Hunter Henry? -- @NCIO20

My concerns about Cook's target share have been discussed more than once this week, although he does draw a top-five matchup for the position against the Ravens. If Tua Tagovailoa does play this week, that could actually be bad for Gesicki, who was invisible early in the season with Tagovailoa. With 10 grabs for 107 yards the past two games and scores in two straight, Hunter Henry appears to be settling in with the New England Patriots. He gets the nod.

Lamar (Jackson) or (Jalen) Hurts? LOL. -- @ludachris3785

First, it's not nice to laugh at fantasy managers who aren't ridiculously stacked at quarterback. Second, while Jalen Hurts of the Eagles has the better matchup for quarterbacks this week than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, you don't sit Jackson for a guy who is essentially a poor man's version of the Ravens signal-caller. Third, you should be shopping Hurts on the trade market—now.

Tyler Boyd or Emmanuel Sanders? -- @kadenp97

At first glance, this feels like a relatively close call—a pair of fantasy WR3 types with similarly advantageous fantasy matchups. But the Detroit Lions (Boyd's Week 6 opponent) have actually been a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for receivers this season. Sanders is red-hot, with two-score games in two of the past three weeks. The Tennessee Titans secondary is also really, really bad. Get Sanders in your lineup.

