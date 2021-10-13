Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

0 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

The best fantasy football waiver wire strategy at this point of the week could be to dig deeper among the potential sleepers for Week 6.

By now, the most popular additions, like Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams, have likely been swooped up in your leagues.

If you need replacements for Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, you may have to take a larger risk with players that are not guaranteed of 100 percent of running back snaps.

If you are content with your running back stable, you could dip into the wide receiver market to boost up your flex position.

The list of potential sleepers available at wide receiver is likely longer than it is at running back right now because of the rush to replace injured players.