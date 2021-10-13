Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be Available

Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still Be AvailableOctober 13, 2021
The best fantasy football waiver wire strategy at this point of the week could be to dig deeper among the potential sleepers for Week 6.
By now, the most popular additions, like Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams, have likely been swooped up in your leagues.
If you need replacements for Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, you may have to take a larger risk with players that are not guaranteed of 100 percent of running back snaps.
If you are content with your running back stable, you could dip into the wide receiver market to boost up your flex position.
The list of potential sleepers available at wide receiver is likely longer than it is at running back right now because of the rush to replace injured players.
Rhamondre Steveson, RB, New England
We all know the New England Patriots' running back situation can change with the drop of one ball.
Rhamondre Stevenson appeared to be on the path to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in Week 1, but then he was inactive for three games after a fumble in the opener.
Stevenson was active for Week 5's matchup with the Houston Texans and shouldered some of the rushing load after starting running back Damien Harris fumbled.
Stevenson picked up 23 yards on 11 carries. The touches are a more significant number to fantasy players than the yardage.
The Oklahoma product only had three fewer carries than Harris. If a similar split continues in Week 6 and beyond, he could be worth the pickup.
Stevenson is still a deep sleeper until he receives consistent playing time, but he could be utilized in the passing attack against a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the second-most passing yards over five weeks.
If that does not attract you to Stevenson, a Week 7 home matchup with the New York Jets should. He may be worth the addition ahead of Week 6 just in case he makes a splash on Sunday.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore
An addition of Rashod Bateman is purely based off potential.
Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft is expected to make his debut in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bateman had the potential to play in Week 5, but the Ravens kept him out of the Monday night clash with the Indianapolis Colts to rest up his groin injury, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Bateman's role in the Baltimore offense is yet to be determined, but there is a spot beneath Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown that is open in the passing attack.
Brown and Andrews both have over 400 receiving yards and there is steep drop off to Sammy Watkins (292 yards) and James Proche (118 yards).
Bateman and Miles Boykin, who was active for the first time in Week 5, should add some explosiveness to the Baltimore offense.
The Ravens might need to score a high total to beat the Chargers and Bateman could be one of the extra weapons Lamar Jackson turns to.
We do not blame you if you wait a week to see what Bateman's role is, but like Stevenson, he could be worth the pickup now before he garners more attention.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit
If you have not had the Detroit Lions on your radar, let us catch you up on the goings on within their offense.
Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has developed a strong chemistry with Jared Goff. He has 13 receptions for 135 yards in the last two weeks.
In Week 5's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, St. Brown earned the most targets of any Detroit player with eight. Tight end T.J. Hockenson only had two receptions on three targets.
St. Brown is still widely available in Yahoo fantasy leagues and he could be the breakout star that puts you into a winning position in Week 6 and beyond.
The only thing missing from St. Brown's resume is a touchdown catch. If he continues to earn a high target total, the scoring plays should come.
Detroit has gotten closer to its first win every week and no matter how it plays against Cincinnati, St. Brown should feature in a prominent role.
If the Lions are in another tight game, Goff could call on him to make some catches in crucial situations. If the Bengals blow them out, St. Brown could earn a handful of garbage time touches to build up more chemistry with his quarterback.
Either way, a St. Brown pickup is worth the risk because of how much Goff trusted him in the last two weeks.
