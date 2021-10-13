Fantasy Football Week 6 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

2 of 4

David Becker/Associated Press

Khalil Herbert, CHI vs. Packers

While Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams got "hot name on the waiver wire" treatment thanks to new injuries, Khalil Herbert likely slipped by in a lot of leagues. If he's still available, go get him now.

Damien Williams started the game and scored a touchdown, but it was Herbert who led the Bears in carries (18) and rushing yards (75) against the Raiders. The rookie sixth-round pick also had 34 offensive snaps compared to Williams' 31, per Pro Football Reference.

Chicago won't always have 34 rush attempts as they milk a lead, yet it's clear Herbert will have a significant role while David Montgomery is unavailable.

Brandon Bolden, NE vs. Cowboys

Damien Harris has been the Patriots' primary running back this season, but he was limited by rib and chest injuries throughout Week 5. Though he avoided serious injury, he could still be less than 100 percent on Sunday.

Harris also lost his second fumble of the year, while Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor have also lost key fumbles this season. Stevenson failed to impress after leaving the dog house last week, totaling just 23 yards on 11 carries.

It could leave the door open for Brandon Bolden, who still has the trust of head coach Bill Belichick. The veteran has caught 10 passes the last two games and impressed with a 24-yard rush on Sunday.

More opportunities could be ahead for Bolden, who could especially be valuable in points-per-reception leagues.

Jerick McKinnon, KC at Washington

Darrel Williams is the presumed next man up after Edwards-Helaire went down, but Jerick McKinnon could also have a significant role in the Chiefs offense.

McKinnon played 27 snaps Sunday, just 10 short of Williams for the most among running backs. Even with just four touches on the season, he is the more explosive of the two backs and could be a better comparison to Edwards-Helaire as a runner and receiver.

Though it would be a risky start in Week 6, McKinnon could be worth the roster spot to see his role going forward.