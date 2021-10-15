Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 15, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Fantasy managers who missed out on running backs Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams on this week's waiver wire will have to take a dive into the free-agent pool for decent alternatives.
You shouldn't leave any stone unturned at running back. Managers may need replacements for Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, all of whom are on bye this week.
Perhaps you're stocked at running back. Well, a pair of rookie wide receivers should see a bump in target share this week. Both have decent matchups that may result in high point totals.
Following a trade, one tight end has immediately taken on a solid role in the passing game with his new team. Managers can find a fantasy gem in a player widely available at the position.
For Week 6, we'll go through eight sleeper picks rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
QB Carson Wentz vs. Houston Texans (33 Percent Rostered)
Against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Carson Wentz looked like the ascending player we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles between 2017 and 2019. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback threw for a season-high 402 yards and two touchdowns in the heartbreaking overtime loss.
Although the Colts couldn't hold on to a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, Wentz might have turned the corner with his pass-catching group. He completed at least three passes to five different players, and he has developed a strong rapport with wideout Michael Pittman Jr., who has emerged as his go-to target.
In Week 6, Wentz will face the Houston Texans, who surrender the 11th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. He'll have opportunities to hook up with his receivers on big plays while dissecting a defense that gives up 7.3 net yards per pass attempt, which ranks 26th leaguewide.
Look for Wentz to maintain his hot hand as he picks up steam in a familiar offensive system under head coach Frank Reich.
QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Kansas City Chiefs (25 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,800
After a down week, Taylor Heinicke returns to the sleeper list as a high-end streamer.
The New Orleans Saints snapped Heinicke's three-game streak with 21-plus fantasy points last Sunday, but he'll bounce back against the Kansas City Chiefs, who allow the most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
In each of their last three outings, the Chiefs have allowed at least 280 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Though they did play two of the hottest quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Josh Allen during that stretch, Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards on Kansas City's 28th-ranked pass defense.
Whether Heinicke has to match quarterback Patrick Mahomes on scoring drives to keep the Washington Football Team in the game or play from behind, he has a good chance to throw for 300-plus yards and a few touchdowns in an offensive battle.
RB Alex Collins at Pittsburgh Steelers (30 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $5,000
Pick up Alex Collins and keep an eye on the Seattle Seahawks injury report.
Chris Carson missed the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a neck injury. Head coach Pete Carroll suggested that his lead running back's condition has improved, but he remains uncertain about a return in Week 6, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times:
"...Carroll said after practice Carson had taken 'a big turn' in his recovery over the weekend. Carroll wouldn't commit to Carson playing, saying only 'so we'll see how it goes.' But that sounded a lot better than Friday when Carroll said of Carson only that it is a 'day-to-day thing' and that he didn't know if Carson could return this week."
In his spot start against the Los Angeles Rams, Collins logged 15 carries for 47 yards and tacked on two receptions for 25 yards.
Even if Carson suits up, Collins could split a hefty workload as the Seahawks brace for an extended stretch without quarterback Russell Wilson (finger surgery). With Geno Smith under center, Seattle may adopt a more conservative approach featuring two ball-carriers.
RB Khalil Herbert vs. Green Bay Packers (52 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
As rookie quarterback Justin Fields finds his way in the pros, the Chicago Bears have supported him with the ground attack.
Over the last two outings, the Bears have run the ball 76 times for 331 yards and four touchdowns. After running back David Montgomery went down with a knee sprain in Week 4, rookie sixth-rounder Khalil Herbert took on a solid role in the Bears' Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Herbert split touches with Damien Williams out of the backfield Sunday, but he led the Bears in rushing with 75 yards on 18 carries. The veteran tailback logged 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears have placed Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list; he tested positive for the virus, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Herbert will likely handle the bulk of the rushing workload with Ryan Nall as his backup.
Herbert has RB2 value in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are allowing 4.3 yards per carry.
WR Rondale Moore at Cleveland Browns (44 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,600
In all five games this season, Rondale Moore has played fewer than 49 percent of the Arizona Cardinals' offensive snaps, but he's been efficient with his opportunities in the passing attack.
Moore ranks fourth on the team in targets (24), but he has 21 catches for 270 receiving yards and one touchdown on an 87.5 percent catch rate. Managers who are worried about the rookie's inconsistent production should account for a key injury and a decent matchup.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, tight end Maxx Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 5. He has 16 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets this season.
Without Williams on the field, Moore may see a bigger chunk of the Cardinals' target share moving forward.
In Week 6, Moore will face a Cleveland Browns team coming off a high-scoring 47-42 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns have allowed 10 passing touchdowns (tied for 21st leaguewide) this season.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Cincinnati Bengals (20 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $4,200
Amon-Ra St. Brown has a chance to become a breakout candidate for the remainder of the season.
The fourth-round rookie has built a rapport with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, hauling 13 out of 16 targets for 135 yards over the last two games. He logged his first start last week.
Fellow wideout Tyrell Williams, who suffered a concussion in the season opener, is eligible for return in Week 6, but he's still dealing with effects from the injury. In Week 5, Quintez Cephus broke his collarbone, which may sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.
Through five weeks, St. Brown ranks third on the team in targets (26) and receptions (19). He could settle into being the Lions' third passing-game option behind running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Primed for more opportunities with Williams and Cephus sidelined, St. Brown should haul in a handful of targets and reach paydirt in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, who field a middling pass defense that ranks 16th in yards allowed.
TE Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Kansas City Chiefs (24 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,000
While tight end Logan Thomas recovers from a strained hamstring on injured reserve, Ricky Seals-Jones has fantasy value.
Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Seals-Jones led the Washington Football Team in receptions (five) and had the second-most targets (nine). He finished with only 41 receiving yards, but a touchdown would've made his stat line more appealing to fantasy managers.
In Week 6, Seals-Jones will have a good chance to reach paydirt against the Kansas City Chiefs, who allow the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Chiefs have surrendered at least 29 points in all five of their games this season.
Washington could have a high-scoring matchup with Kansas City, which puts quarterback Taylor Heinicke's top pass-catching options on the fantasy radar for Week 6. Seals-Jones is a sneaky low-end TE1 option.
TE Dan Arnold vs. Miami Dolphins (9 Percent Rostered)
DK DFS Price: $3,000
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a consistent pass-catching threat at tight end, so they acquired Dan Arnold from the Carolina Panthers at the end of September.
Last week, in his second game with the Jaguars, Arnold led the team in receiving yards (64) and targets (eight). He also tied wideout Jamal Agnew for the most catches (six).
Arnold fumbled in the first quarter of that game, which allowed the Tennessee Titans to score a defensive touchdown. However, don't expect him to have ball-security issues that would dramatically affect his fantasy scoring moving forward.
With wideout DJ Chark Jr. possibly sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a fractured ankle, Arnold should be able to carve out a consistent role in Jacksonville's passing game. In Week 6, he'll have a decent matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who are tied for 12th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Fantasy scoring and points allowed are provided by FantasyPros.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Maurice Moton is an NFL and fantasy football columnist for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.