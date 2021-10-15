Fantasy Football Week 6: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

David Becker/Associated Press

Fantasy managers who missed out on running backs Devontae Booker and Darrel Williams on this week's waiver wire will have to take a dive into the free-agent pool for decent alternatives.

You shouldn't leave any stone unturned at running back. Managers may need replacements for Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson, all of whom are on bye this week.

Perhaps you're stocked at running back. Well, a pair of rookie wide receivers should see a bump in target share this week. Both have decent matchups that may result in high point totals.

Following a trade, one tight end has immediately taken on a solid role in the passing game with his new team. Managers can find a fantasy gem in a player widely available at the position.

For Week 6, we'll go through eight sleeper picks rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.