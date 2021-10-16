2021-22 Season Goals for Every NHL Team

0 of 32

Any NHL executive or player worth their weight in cliches will tell you their goal is to win the Stanley Cup. It doesn't matter how likely or unlikely it is for that to happen.

That's especially true early in the season before the haves and have-nots settle into their respective places in the standings.

Winning a championship is a realistic expectation for only a small number of teams. Anything can (and will) happen during the playoffs, but hoping for a miracle run will lead to poor decision-making.

Understanding a team's Stanley Cup window might be the most important part of running an NHL team. For example, could Steve Yzerman trade a trove of the Detroit Red Wings' top prospects and picks to the Buffalo Sabres for Jack Eichel?

Probably, but it would make zero sense to do so. Detroit is years away from contention and needs several pieces besides a No. 1 center. Yzerman understands that adding Eichel wouldn't fit the Red Wings' trajectory.

Wise managers shoot their shots when they see them, though. Look at what Max Pacioretty has meant to the Vegas Golden Knights since arriving in 2018. He's scored 80 goals in 187 regular-season contests for the club and has been worth the futures Vegas gave up.

Every team in the NHL has a big-picture goal: a Stanley Cup banner. Earning that takes a long series of smaller goals, though, and we'll identify important next steps for each team in the league.