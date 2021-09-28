Top Trades, Landing Spots for Sharks Center Tomas Hertl

0 of 5

Tomas Hertl's future with the San Jose Sharks was a topic of conjecture well before the 27-year-old center reported to training camp last week. On Sept. 17, NHL.com's Tracey Myers observed his unrestricted free agent status next July has already made him the subject of trade rumors.

Myers also reported Hertl has yet to talk new contract with Sharks management but is unconcerned about the situation. He indicated his focus is on playing his best hockey and helping his teammates.

"For me, it doesn't matter because I think I've proven I can be a good player. I've shown I can be a leader, and I just want to do that and not think about my next deal," he said.

On Sept. 23, Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said he's had several conversations with Hertl's agent but preferred to keep those "in confidence." He also stated he intends to speak with the center soon.

Hertl reached or exceeded 43 points in four of his eight NHL campaigns, including a career-high 74-point performance in 2018-19. A talented two-way forward who can also skate on the wing, he has a history of knee injuries. Nevertheless, his skills make him an invaluable member of the Sharks' roster core.

The Sharks, however, are a team in transition. Once a Western Conference powerhouse, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. They've got $66.5 million invested in 14 players for 2022-23, with most of that in 30-something veterans such as Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Logan Couture, Evander Kane and Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Hertl is in the final season of a four-year contract with an average annual value of $5.625 million. He could seek upwards of $8 million per season on his next deal, potentially pricing him out of San Jose next summer. He also has a modified no-trade clause listing only three teams as trade destinations. That limits the number of trade partners for the Sharks unless he's willing to include more teams.

There's no indication Hertl wants to be traded or that the Sharks intend to shop him. However, he'll continue to garner interest on the NHL rumor mill if he remains unsigned leading up to the March 22 trade deadline.

Playoff contenders seeking a versatile forward with his skills could come calling with trade offers. On Sept. 10, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz speculated the Sharks could seek a first-round draft pick and at least one high-profile center or defenseman prospect in return.

Here's a look at five potential destinations for Hertl.