3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Win

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears made a statement Sunday with a 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Anyone counting out Chicago following their embarrassing 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 did so prematurely.

While Chicago may not have the makings of a championship contender, it is 3-2 and within striking distance in the NFC North. Chicago's Week 4 victory over the winless Detroit Lions was easy to overlook, but the Raiders have been a quality team and started the season 3-0.

Las Vegas, though, had no answers for a Chicago defense that smothered it for four full quarters. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields wasn't perfect, but he managed the game well and continues to put his forgettable Week 3 debut behind him.

Chicago has set up a marquee showdown with the division-leading Green Bay Packers in Week 6, and if the defense plays like it did Sunday, the Bears could take over first place in the division.

Here's what we learned during Chicago's Week 5 win.