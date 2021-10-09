Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR ProjectionsOctober 9, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
The beauty of the flex position in fantasy football is that it allows managers to get their best players into the starting lineup even when there's a logjam at a particular skill spot. The challenge lies in the fact that choosing between a top running back and a top receiver isn't an apples-to-apples decision.
Looking at Thursday night's game between the Los Angles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, for example, starting receiver DK Metcalf (5 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs) over Darrell Henderson (82 rushing yards, 1 reception, 17 receiving yards, 1 TD) would have been the right call. Knowing that Henderson splits carries with Sony Michel—who also scored a touchdown—could help managers make that decision.
With the rest of Week 5 still ahead—and don't forget about Sunday morning's London game—we're here to help sort through some of those tough flex decisions. We'll break down the top 50 flex options, dive into the top plays at each flex position and examine some potential sleepers.
All rankings, point projections and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 5 Flex 50
1. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: 23.5 points
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: 22.7 points
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills: 22.1 points
4. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: 21.4 points
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: 20.5 points
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 19.5 points
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: 19.2 points
8. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers: 19.0 points
9. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: 18.8 points
10. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers: 18.5 points
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: 18.4 points
12. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: 18.1 points
13. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team: 18.0 points
14. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers: 17.8 points
15. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals: 17.7 points
16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions: 17.5 points
17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 17.4 points
18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 17.1 points
19. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: 17.0 points
20. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: 16.9 points
21. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: 16.5 points
22. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 16.4 points
23. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: 16.2 points
24. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 16.1 points
25. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 16.0 points
26. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: 15.9 points
27. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts: 15.8 points
28. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15.5 points
29. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens: 15.4 points
30. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: 15.3 points
31. Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15.1 points
32. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets: 15.0 points
33. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: 14.9 points
34. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns: 14.8 points
35. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team: 14.7 points
36. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos: 14.5 points
37. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: 14.4 points
38. Damien Williams, RB, Chicago Bears: 14.3 points
39. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans: 14.1 points
40. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions: 14.0 points
41. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons: 13.7 points
42. Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots: 13.5 points
43. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: 13.3 points
44. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13.2 points
45. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 13.0 points
46. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: 12.8 points
47. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills: 12.7 points
48. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: 12.4 points
49. Kenny Golladay, WR, New York Giants: 12.1 points
50. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: 12.0 points
Running Back
1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 22.7 points
2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 20.5 points
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 19.0 points
4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: 18.8 points
5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: 18.4 points
6. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions: 17.5 points
7. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 17.1 points
8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 17.0 points
9. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: 16.9 points
10. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: 16.2 points
11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: 15.8 points
12. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: 14.8 points
13. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team: 14.7 points
14. Damien Williams, Chicago Bears: 14.3 points
15. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons: 13.7 points
Sleeper: Brandon Bolden, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is rostered in only 8 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues. However, he has seen an increased role in New England following James White's season-ending hip injury.
Bolden's experience—he's been with New England since 2012—has played a role in his ascension.
"Well, Brandon has by far the most experience of that group," coach Bill Belichick said, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.
Bolden has been targeted 10 times over the past two weeks and caught six passes for 51 yards in Week 4. Against a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing backs, he should have a strong PPR floor.
Projection: 11.5 fantasy points
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 23.5 points
2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 22.1 points
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 21.4 points
4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 19.5 points
5. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers: 18.5 points
6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: 18.0 points
7. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: 17.8 points
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 17.7 points
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: 17.4 points
10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 16.5 points
11. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 16.4 points
12. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: 16.1 points
13. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: 16.0 points
14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: 15.9 points
15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15.5 points
16. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens: 15.4 points
17. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers: 15.3 points
18. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 15.1 points
19. Corey Davis, New York Jets: 15.0 points
20. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals: 14.9 points
Sleeper: Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
While there's no guarantee that things have finally clicked for New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, he did have the first strong performance of his pro career in Week 4. He took advantage of a shaky Tennessee Titans defense and finished 21-of-34 for 297 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
The return of wideout Jamison Crowder (groin) played a big role in Wilson's success. In his 2021 debut, Crowder caught seven passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Crowder is a sleeper and potential waiver-wire target, as he is rostered in only 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues. While it was with a different quarterback and a different regime, it's worth noting that Crowder led the Jets with 89 targets and 59 receptions last season.
This week, Crowder and the Jets will face an Atlanta Falcons team that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
Projection: 11.7 fantasy points
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 19.2 points
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 18.1 points
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 14.0 points
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 13.0 points
5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: 12.8 points
6. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: 12.4 points
7. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys: 12.1 points
8. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 11.8 points
9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: 11.5 points
10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: 10.9 points
11. Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers: 10.8 points
12. Jonnu Smith, New England Patriots: 10.6 points
13. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 10.4 points
14. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns: 10.2 points
15. C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals: 10.1 points
Sleeper: Maxx Williams, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Based on his production, Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams really shouldn't be considered a sleeper. Williams drew a blank in Week 1 but has since produced 15 receptions, 179 yards and a touchdown.
Williams had five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown in Week 4. However, he's still rostered in only 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues. If you're lacking at the TE spot or dealing with injury concerns, now is a great time to scoop up Williams and start him against the San Francisco 49ers.
Coincidentally, 49ers tight end George Kittle is not expected to play the divisional battle.
Though Williams doesn't have an ideal matchup—the 49ers have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends—his floor in Week 5 should be solid.
Projection: 9.9 fantasy points
*Fantasy roster info and points against from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.