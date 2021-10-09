Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

0 of 4

The beauty of the flex position in fantasy football is that it allows managers to get their best players into the starting lineup even when there's a logjam at a particular skill spot. The challenge lies in the fact that choosing between a top running back and a top receiver isn't an apples-to-apples decision.

Looking at Thursday night's game between the Los Angles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, for example, starting receiver DK Metcalf (5 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs) over Darrell Henderson (82 rushing yards, 1 reception, 17 receiving yards, 1 TD) would have been the right call. Knowing that Henderson splits carries with Sony Michel—who also scored a touchdown—could help managers make that decision.

With the rest of Week 5 still ahead—and don't forget about Sunday morning's London game—we're here to help sort through some of those tough flex decisions. We'll break down the top 50 flex options, dive into the top plays at each flex position and examine some potential sleepers.

All rankings, point projections and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.