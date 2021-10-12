2021 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 6?

0 of 32

It's Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and things are officially off the chain.

The Buffalo Bills staked their claim to the title of the AFC's best team Sunday night, pounding the Chiefs on the road. Kansas City doesn't even look like the best team in its own division after the Los Angeles Chargers won a shootout with the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys are rolling after waxing the Giants in Dallas. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have all followed up 3-0 starts with back-to-back losses.

And that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.

After yet another week of blowouts, upsets and the wildest overtime game you're apt to ever see in Cincinnati, Bleacher Report NFL Analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport and Brad Gagnon have gotten together to once again rank the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

Those two slots are occupied by the same squads as a week ago. But plenty changed in between.