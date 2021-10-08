David Andrews Only Patriots Starting OL Confirmed to Play Week 5 vs. Texans

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are facing a crisis with their offensive line ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss, the Patriots could be missing up to four starters in Week 5:

Trent Brown and Shaq Mason haven't practiced all week with calf and abdominal injuries and will not suit up.

Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, putting their availability in jeopardy. They could join center David Andrews in the lineup depending on their vaccination status, though the fact that they were still on the list Friday does not bode well.

If Andrews is indeed the only starting lineman available, he will presumably be joined by Ted Karras, Yasir Durant, Justin Herron and Yodny Cajuste, the backups on the active roster.

Herron and Durant have been filling in for Brown, who hasn't played since Week 1. Both have had difficulties in pass protection. Karras might have started in any case after stepping in for a struggling Onwenu in Week 4. Onwenu played just 56 percent of the snaps in New England's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per USA Today's Henry Mckenna.

A makeshift offensive line could mean another tough outing for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who has been sacked 10 times. Meanwhile, the rushing attack has also struggled to get going. The Patriots are averaging just 68.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Despite the dire situation, Sunday's game is still a winnable one. The Texans have one of the worst pass rushes in the league, and they're coming off a 40-0 shutout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots may have to turn to a short passing game, but they might not need many points to beat Houston.