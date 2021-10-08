Ranking NFL's Rookie Starting QBs at Season's Quarter Mark

0 of 6

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

As many as six rookie quarterbacks will start in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season, likely including all five first-round picks at the position.

If Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Davis Mills all start, it'll be the first time ever that more than five rookie quarterbacks started in one week this early in an NFL season, excluding replacement players in 1987.

Nearly half of Sunday's games will involve rookie quarterbacks, and Patriots-Texans will feature rookie passers on both sides. That could bring about significant changes in the way we view any of those six young players.

However, we already have samples of varying sizes for all six.

Heading into Week 5, let's rank the six rookie quarterbacks based on their performances so far and take a look at what lies ahead for each.