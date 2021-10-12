NFL Rookies Struggling to Meet High Expectations

1 of 6

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Draft status: 1st overall pick

As the top pick of the 2021 draft, Trevor Lawrence has the weight of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise on his shoulders, but he cannot play that way.

Through five weeks, Lawrence has forced passes into tight coverage, which is a sign he's trying to do too much to will his team to victory. The Clemson product has thrown for six touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 59.4 percent completion rate.

During the offseason, Lawrence recovered from shoulder surgery and dealt with a hamstring injury, which cut into his practice reps. He also split first-team snaps with Gardner Minshew II, whom the team traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before Week 1.

Because of Lawrence's limited offseason reps with the starters, he may need more time to feel comfortable with his supporting cast. By the way, wideout DJ Chark Jr. fractured his ankle in Week 4, which may sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Regardless, Lawrence knows he has to adjust to top-notch competition in the NFL.

"Everyone is just better, especially in technique, fundamentally," Lawrence said to reporters after Week 2. "The corners are much better. There is not as much separation. Even the touchdown to [Marvin Jones] ... when I threw it, there was no separation."

Going forward, Lawrence has to establish a rapport with his receivers and throw with anticipation to beat tight coverage.