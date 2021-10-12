NFL Rookies Struggling to Meet High Expectations

NFL Rookies Struggling to Meet High ExpectationsOctober 12, 2021
Most rookies go through early growing pains in the NFL, but general managers would ideally like to see their top draft picks show some promise right away.
Within the first two rounds of the draft, teams usually target players who can contribute immediately. These rookies come into the league with higher expectations than middle- to late-rounders and often take on starting roles.
Of course, the top quarterbacks have immense pressure, but a new starting tackle or linebacker may be expected to fill a void as the potential missing piece for a playoff-contending team.
A handful of the top rookies have struggled through five weeks. Focusing on the top 50 draft picks, we'll highlight first-year players who've had a rough start to their careers. What's gone wrong, and how can they improve going forward?
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Draft status: 1st overall pick
As the top pick of the 2021 draft, Trevor Lawrence has the weight of the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise on his shoulders, but he cannot play that way.
Through five weeks, Lawrence has forced passes into tight coverage, which is a sign he's trying to do too much to will his team to victory. The Clemson product has thrown for six touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 59.4 percent completion rate.
During the offseason, Lawrence recovered from shoulder surgery and dealt with a hamstring injury, which cut into his practice reps. He also split first-team snaps with Gardner Minshew II, whom the team traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before Week 1.
Because of Lawrence's limited offseason reps with the starters, he may need more time to feel comfortable with his supporting cast. By the way, wideout DJ Chark Jr. fractured his ankle in Week 4, which may sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Regardless, Lawrence knows he has to adjust to top-notch competition in the NFL.
"Everyone is just better, especially in technique, fundamentally," Lawrence said to reporters after Week 2. "The corners are much better. There is not as much separation. Even the touchdown to [Marvin Jones] ... when I threw it, there was no separation."
Going forward, Lawrence has to establish a rapport with his receivers and throw with anticipation to beat tight coverage.
Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
Draft status: 2nd overall pick
Zach Wilson leads the NFL in interceptions (nine). Sometimes aggressive to a fault, he's tried to fit passes through tight windows, and defensive backs have forced turnovers on those ill-advised throws.
In between some jaw-dropping completions, Wilson gives defenders too many opportunities to make a play on the ball. In a mistake-filled Week 2 performance, he tossed four interceptions in a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.
Head coach Robert Saleh lives by the mantra "all gas and no brakes," but Wilson has to exercise better judgment with the football so he doesn't take his team out of games early with giveaways.
Instead of eyeing the big plays downfield, Wilson must learn to find a quick outlet in the short passing game or throw the ball away and regroup for the next down. His teammate, guard Greg Van Roten, criticized the rookie for holding on to the ball too long after a Week 3 shutout loss to the Denver Broncos.
In Week 4, Wilson showed some progress with a solid performance against the Tennessee Titans, throwing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with a 61.8 percent completion rate. If the BYU product can suppress the urge to make the highlight play in certain situations, he'll put himself on track for a solid rookie campaign.
Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
Draft status: 7th overall pick
The Detroit Lions took the top offensive tackle off the board in Penei Sewell. Though he played left tackle at Oregon, he lined up on the right side through training camp with Taylor Decker entrenched as the starter on quarterback Jared Goff's blind side.
Sewell struggled through the transition but opened the season in the starting left tackle spot because Decker landed on injured reserve after finger surgery.
Despite Sewell's move back to his natural position, he went through the rookie blues, particularly between Weeks 3 and 4, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com:
"He played his worst game of the season last week against Baltimore, then was even worse in Chicago. He was beaten by Robert Quinn for a strip-sack deep inside the red zone, and allowed two sacks and seven pressures overall. Just for comparison's sake, Decker allowed two sacks all last season and never allowed more than five pressures in a game."
Per Pro Football Focus, Sewell has committed three penalties and allowed four sacks. As a top-10 pick, he'll likely have the opportunity to work through his pass-protection issues, but the top tackle in the draft has performed at a subpar level on both sides of the line. The Lions desperately need Decker back on the field.
Alex Leatherwood, OL, Las Vegas Raiders
Draft status: 17th overall pick
The Las Vegas Raiders shuffled their revamped offensive line when Alex Leatherwood moved from tackle to guard on the right side during practice last week (h/t Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore).
Leatherwood has committed eight penalties and allowed five sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Offensive line coach Tom Cable didn't sugarcoat his assessment of Leatherwood's performance thus far, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.
"[Leatherwood] has been inconsistent," Cable said. "There's good, there's bad. If he can get off to a great start, his confidence and comfort level will come together. But he hasn't been able to do that yet, and that's the challenge."
At Alabama, Leatherwood played right guard through his sophomore term. If he's a better guard than he is a tackle, the Raiders could have an upgrade over Jermaine Eluemunor on the interior, which would help their 29th-ranked ground attack.
However, we cannot overlook Leatherwood's subpar pass protection and faulty technique, which drew more than a handful of penalties. If the Raiders keep him at guard, they'll likely select a tackle early in the 2022 draft to (again) address a void on the right side of the offensive line.
Jamin Davis, LB, Washington Football Team
Draft status: 19th overall pick
The Washington Football Team selected Jamin Davis in the first round of the draft to address coverage responsibilities on the second level of a 2020 top-five defense.
Through five weeks, Washington's defense is ranked 31st in the league, and Davis has played a limited role, logging fewer than 56 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the first five games.
Washington's coaching staff didn't put too much on Davis' plate, and after a Week 2 matchup with the New York Giants, lead skipper Ron Rivera said the Kentucky product was "making strides."
In Week 4, linebacker Jon Bostic suffered a torn pectoral, but in the following game, Davis only played 23.2 percent of the defensive snaps and provided minimal impact against the New Orleans Saints, logging just two tackles.
Because of Bostic's injury, Davis will likely see his role expand in the coming weeks, but his performances haven't justified the Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz around him during the offseason.
Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins
Draft status: 36th overall pick
Jevon Holland can play slot cornerback or safety. He's a versatile athlete who could become a reliable back-end defender with ball skills. As a collegian, the Oregon product recorded 10 pass breakups and nine interceptions in two terms.
Despite Holland's ability to play multiple roles, he's had an inconsistent workload with a fluctuating snap count and little production.
In Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Holland made his first start, playing 77 percent of the defensive snaps. He took the field for fewer than 52 percent of the plays in the following two contests and logged 97 percent of the snaps in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Through five weeks, Holland has surrendered two completions, one for a touchdown, while allowing a 145.8 passer rating in coverage.
Jason McCourty and Eric Rowe have played 73.4 and 65.0 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively, at the safety spots where Holland played a majority of his snaps in Weeks 2 and 5.
With a pair of veterans at safety and Nik Needham in the slot, Holland could struggle to carve out a consistent role if he doesn't take advantage of his opportunities.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.