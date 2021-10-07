B/R Wrestling Community Debates What Is the Best Undertaker Match of All Time

0 of 7

MARC SEROTA/Associated Press

Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.

The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on pro wrestling and its biggest stars.

We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.

This week's question: What is your favorite Undertaker match? With so many classics to choose from, this was probably a hard choice for a lot of people.

Check out what the B/R community thought.