Biggest NFL Trades That Could Still Happen After Stephon Gilmore Deal

We've reached the point in the NFL calendar when player movement returns to the forefront. Teams now have a better idea of what they're going to be in 2021, and the Nov. 2 trade deadline is looming.

On Wednesday morning, the New England Patriots reportedly planned to release star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But life moves quickly in the NFL, and within hours, the Patriots instead traded Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

This isn't likely to be the last big deal to occur between now and the trade deadline, either.

Here, we'll examine six noteworthy trades that could still happen within the next few weeks. Factors like contract status, cap space, team needs and past production were all considered here, along with any relevant trade buzz.

While these are very much hypothetical deals, we're staying within the realm of realism here.