Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 5

0 of 5

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Surprise performances and shocking stumbles are all part of what makes fantasy football so enjoyable. No, it never feels good to have a star centerpiece bust in a critical week, but if every top player performed well every week, the game of fantasy just wouldn't be as interesting.

Of course, the game of fantasy is also more fun when you're winning, so it's best to avoid potential flops whenever possible. Here, we'll try to help navigate Week 5 by examining some of the toughest matchups or situations and determining which players are worth starting and which should sit. We'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros—calling to bench a player rostered in 5 percent of leagues also isn't very interesting.

These picks are based on factors like projected role, past production and matchup. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.