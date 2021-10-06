Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Guide for Top Players and Sleepers

0 of 4

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Week 4 brought plenty of surprises to the NFL. The New York Jets and New York Giants won their first games of the year—in overtime, no less. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely scraped by the New England Patriots, while the previously unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders got handled by a division rival.

The 2021 season, as a whole, has been a little unpredictable, and the wackiness has expanded into the fantasy realm. Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards, Deebo Samuel leads the league in receiving yards, and Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns—not exactly what one might have predicted.

Derrick Henry leading the league in rushing? OK, we saw that coming.

The point is that both real-world and fantasy football are as unpredictable as ever in 2021. It's become all the more important to play the matchups and not simply stick by the big names. Here, we'll examine the top plays and sleepers for Week 5.

All rankings and picks are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.