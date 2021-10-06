3 Ways Raiders Can Get Offense Back on Track Entering Week 5

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders won't be perfect in 2021. On Monday night, they took their first loss of the season, falling 28-14 to the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. That came after the Raiders had opened the year with three consecutive wins.

One of the primary reasons for Las Vegas' first loss was the subpar showing by its offense. The unit had gotten off to a strong start in 2021, but it took a step back in Los Angeles, as the Raiders had only 213 total yards and 13 first downs, while also committing one turnover and failing to score at least 26 points for the first time this season.

Las Vegas was held scoreless for the game's first 20 minutes, 59 seconds. It scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, but it was again blanked for the final 16:44 as the Chargers sealed their win late.

Why did the Raiders' offense not fare as well? What can they do to fix it?

Here's a look at three keys to Las Vegas' offense getting back on track heading into its Week 5 home matchup against the Chicago Bears.