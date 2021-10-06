Week 5 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill paced all scorers in fantasy production by reeling off 11 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

For fantasy football managers who paid the draft-day premium to get the Kansas City Chiefs star, this was exactly what they envisioned.

The second-highest fantasy scorer over the weekend was Sam Darnold, who threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another two scores against the Dallas Cowboys. The only fantasy managers who enjoyed his outing were those with the foresight to add the Carolina Panthers quarterback off the waiver wire.

That's the thing about the waiver wire: It can be a gold mine, but you have to strike in the right place at the right time.

We'll help you do just that by identifying three of the best waiver-wire targets, available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros, for Week 5.