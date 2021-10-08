Who Ya Got? MLB's All-Postseason Team vs. All-Eliminated Team

0 of 10

Who's ready for a wild hypothetical?

The 10 teams that qualified for the MLB postseason and the 20 teams that were eliminated from postseason contention during the regular season have decided to face off head-to-head by way of a pair of 26-man rosters made up of the best players those two groups have to offer.

Who wins?

That's what we set out to answer.

The first step was selecting the rosters for what we've dubbed the All-Postseason Team and the All-Eliminated Team, and whittling down an entire league worth of players to 26 spots was no easy task.

For consistency of roster construction, we went with a nine-man starting lineup that included a designated hitter for both teams, a five-man bench that had to include a backup catcher and someone capable of playing shortstop, a five-man rotation, and a seven-man bullpen.

From there, an edge was given in the battle of starting lineups, benches, starting rotations and bullpens before a verdict was made on which team had the edge.

Let's have some fun!