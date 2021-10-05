MLB Playoff Picture 2021: How Each Wild-Card Team Can Win World Series

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Winning a division creates an advantage in the MLB playoffs, but this year's collection of wild-card teams can be dangerous in the postseason.

The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday, with the winner taking on the San Francisco Giants in a NL Division Series. In the American League Wild Card Game, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will have their rivalry battle Tuesday, with the winner facing the Tampa Bay Rays in an AL Division Series.

It certainly isn't an easy path for any of the teams, especially since one loss can end their season. But wild-card clubs have still accomplished great things.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019, while the 2014 World Series featured two wild-card squads in the Giants and Kansas City Royals.

Each of the four teams in this year's group can repeat that success, but they will need a lot to go right to finish on top. Here is how each of the squads can bring home the Commissioner's Trophy in 2021.