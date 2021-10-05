Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

1 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Pickup to Target: Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

It's now clear that Sam Darnold's strong start isn't a fluke. He's put up impressive numbers and ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,189). He is a constant threat to score on the ground, considering he's had two rushing touchdowns each of the past two weeks and has five on the season.

The 24-year-old, who is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues, is now at the level that he's a worthy starter every week, considering he should continue to excel with the talent around him in Carolina's offense.

Expect him to record his fourth straight 300-yard game and keep rolling in the Panthers' Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Projection: 312 yards and three touchdowns

Sleeper: Mac Jones, New England Patriots

It was fitting that Mac Jones' best showing through the first four weeks of his rookie season came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He went 31-for-40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns, marking his first career multi-TD game.

With the 23-year-old rostered in only 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues, he's a strong sleeper option for Week 5. The primary reason for that is because the Patriots are taking on the Houston Texans, which should allow him to build off his strong showing and have another impressive performance.

Projection: 292 yards and two touchdowns