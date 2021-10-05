Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Waiver Wire Week 5: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and SleepersOctober 5, 2021
When a player has a big performance or two in the early weeks of a season, it can sometimes be hard to tell if he's going to keep up that level of production or whether it's just a rare big showing.
Through four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, there are still some players available on the waiver wire in many fantasy football leagues who have been consistent performers. Fantasy managers may have thought they were fluke displays, but they aren't so sure now.
Here are the top players to target on the waiver wire, including some who have been breakout performers and sleepers to keep an eye on.
Quarterback
Pickup to Target: Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
It's now clear that Sam Darnold's strong start isn't a fluke. He's put up impressive numbers and ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (1,189). He is a constant threat to score on the ground, considering he's had two rushing touchdowns each of the past two weeks and has five on the season.
The 24-year-old, who is rostered in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 18 percent of ESPN leagues, is now at the level that he's a worthy starter every week, considering he should continue to excel with the talent around him in Carolina's offense.
Expect him to record his fourth straight 300-yard game and keep rolling in the Panthers' Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Projection: 312 yards and three touchdowns
Sleeper: Mac Jones, New England Patriots
It was fitting that Mac Jones' best showing through the first four weeks of his rookie season came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He went 31-for-40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns, marking his first career multi-TD game.
With the 23-year-old rostered in only 17 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues, he's a strong sleeper option for Week 5. The primary reason for that is because the Patriots are taking on the Houston Texans, which should allow him to build off his strong showing and have another impressive performance.
Projection: 292 yards and two touchdowns
Running Back
Pickup to Target: Damien Williams, Chicago Bears
Damien Williams impressed when given increased opportunities in Week 4, recording eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Those chances largely came after David Montgomery exited due to a knee injury, an ailment that could impact his status for future weeks.
If Montgomery misses time, Williams (rostered in eight percent of Yahoo leagues and 10 percent of ESPN leagues) will be a must-start running back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Even if it seems like Montgomery will suit up, add the 29-year-old just in case.
Either way, it's likely Williams contributes this week.
Projection: 74 yards and a touchdown
Sleeper: Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots
With James White out due to a hip injury, the Patriots lost their top pass-catching option out of the backfield. And that's not a role they typically utilize starter Damien Harris in. That makes Brandon Bolden a deep sleeper fantasy option after he had six receptions for 51 yards on Sunday night against Tampa Bay.
The 31-year-old's fantasy value will mostly come in points-per-reception leagues, especially with Jones potentially targeting him a good bit in a favorable Week 5 matchup against Houston.
So, if you need a flex option in a PPR league, consider Bolden, who is rostered in two percent of Yahoo leagues and one percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: Five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown
Wide Receiver
Pickup to Target: Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills
Maybe fantasy managers didn't pick up Emmanuel Sanders after his huge Week 3 showing (94 yards and two touchdowns) because it was only one game. But the veteran followed that up by notching five receptions for 74 yards in Week 4, proving he'll continue to have a sizable role in Buffalo's offense.
The Bills are putting up a lot of offense, too, making many of their players worthy of starting consideration in fantasy.
And with Sanders, 34, still available in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues and 56 percent of ESPN leagues, he should be added to rosters to provide depth and perhaps start in favorable matchups, such as Buffalo's Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Projection: 84 yards and a touchdown
Sleeper: Kadarius Toney, New York Giants
Finally, Kadarius Toney started to get involved in the Giants' offense in Week 4. After recording only 14 yards over New York's first three games, he had six catches for 78 yards in its win over the New Orleans Saints, as he was also targeted a season-high nine times.
Part of the reason for that was because Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were both out due to hamstring injuries. But even when they return, Toney (rostered in three percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues) is worthy of more involvement as a rookie with a ton of potential.
So, it's worth adding the 22-year-old now in case he breaks out in a big way in the near future.
Projection: 39 yards and a touchdown